What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Kardashians’ premieres on Hulu

(All times Eastern.) Law & Order (NBC at 8) Dixon wants to treat an apparent overdose death as a homicide case because of a cold case she hasn't been able to shake. Top Chef (Bravo at 8) Chefs Ope Amosu and Kwame Onwuachi school the contestants on the flavor palette of Nigeria for their challenge of creating a stew to pair with a swallow.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) One of Sheldon’s heroes dies; Missy tries out babysitting; Georgie can’t contain his big secret.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Riley and Vanessa proceed with their divorce, but in doing so, unresolved feelings are brought to the forefront.

Ghosts (CBS at 9) An ’80s ghost who died on her prom night — and might have been a high school bully — awakens in the attic.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Rollins and Fin suspect there’s a link between an assault in Kentucky and a similar crime in Central Park.

How We Roll (CBS at 9:30) Tom wants to treat Jen, who has been working overtime, so he considers selling his rare baseball cards.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) The Marcy organization runs a risky operation shipping out illegal weapons in the wake of an arrest in the ongoing case against the Brotherhood.

Superstar (ABC at 10) A look at the life and career of actor Patrick Swayze featuring interviews with co-stars and friends including Demi Moore and Debbie Allen.

Premieres

The Kardashians (Hulu) The ongoing saga of the Kardashians, such as Kim’s, pictured, split from Kanye, migrates from cable to streaming; new episodes air every Thursday.

The Garcias (HBO Max) This sitcom is a reboot of “The Brothers Garcia,” a Nickelodeon series that featured an all-Latino cast and crew.

Killing It (Peacock) A new comedy from the creators of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” stars Craig Robinson (“The Office”) as a down-on-his-luck father and prison guard who begins to hunt pythons for money.

Specials

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends (CMT at 8) The 39-year-old country singer performs a showcase of hits with contemporaries including Ashley McBryde and Mickey Guyton.

Miniseries

Not So Pretty (HBO Max) Prolific documentarians Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (“Allen v. Farrow”) investigate the cosmetics and personal-care industry in a four-part series.

Movies

Murder on Maple Drive (Lifetime Movie at 8) A couple decides to buy a house in a ritzy neighborhood despite the previous owners being found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, but they begin to suspect a neighbor might have been involved in foul play.

Returning

The Great Pottery Throw Down (HBO Max) Season 5.

Ultraman (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hugh Laurie, Spoon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Van Ness, Stromae.

