What to watch on Friday: ‘Roar’ premieres on Apple TV Plus

(All times Eastern.) The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Red hunts down a tip about Liz’s death and Cooper’s blackmailing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Sharks are pitched a cat toy, a potty-training tool, a hair-cutting accessory and a modern first-aid kit. Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) A documentary look at the events dramatized in the recently concluded series “The Thing About Pam.”

Premieres

Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) David E. Kelley’s (“Big Little Lies”) debut series on the streaming platform is based on a novel of the same name and tracks a sexual consent scandal in Britain.

Come Dance With Me (CBS at 8) This family dance competition pairs skilled young dancers across America with a less-than-skilled family member to perform routines.

Handcrafted Hotels (Discovery Plus) Hotelier Ben Weprin and his team redesign hotels in towns across the country to tailor them to local designs and spirit.

Advertisement

Heirs to the Land (Netflix) A Spanish drama, set in 14th-century Barcelona, follows the tale of a man grappling with honor and obligations to his family.

Mai: A Mother’s Rage (Netflix) A grieving mother seeks out her daughter’s killers in this Indian thriller.

Outer Range (Prime Video) Josh Brolin stars in this Western playing a rancher in Wyoming, but there’s something supernatural afoot.

Swimming With Sharks (Roku Channel) A serial remake of the 1994 movie of the same name stars Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) as a young Hollywood assistant who will do anything to ascend.

Specials

Bill Maher: #Adulting (HBO at 10) The host of “Real Time” takes the stage for his latest stand-up special.

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (Apple TV Plus) Sally becomes protective of a flower on the baseball field and the rest of the kids are eventually inspired to make a positive environmental change.

Miniseries

Roar (Apple TV Plus) From the creators of “Glow,” an eight-episode anthology of modern fables centered on women starring the likes of Nicole Kidman, pictured, and Issa Rae.

Movies

Killer Design (Lifetime Movie at 8) An interior designer, who’s struggling on a big project on her own, gets rescued in a near-accident by a young stranger — who may have planned the whole ruse to get closer to her.

La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla (Showtime at 8) A documentary about the title matriarch of the South Bronx whose activism (and past life as a gang member) transformed her community in the face of gentrification.

Returning

How to Survive Being Single (Prime Video) Season 2.

Rugrats (Paramount Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Josh Brolin, the Who.

GiftOutline Gift Article