What to watch this weekend: ‘The First Lady’ premieres on Showtime

(All times Eastern.) Would I Lie to You? (CW at 8:30) Guest panelists Julie Klausner, Preet Bharara, Shalewa Sharpe and Rachel Feinstein.

48 Hours (CBS at 10) The case of an American woman who gets shot while on an African safari. Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Lizzo hosts and performs.

Movies

Love, Classified (Hallmark at 8) A romance novelist, who has been an absent mother to her now adult children, tries to mend old wounds as they all find partners.

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime at 8) A single female lawyer has been looking for her match, but she realizes her latest beau is too obsessive and makes her abandon everything she held dear.

The Wrong High School Sweetheart (Lifetime at 10:03) A woman rekindles romance with her high school sweetheart but learns that he’s hellbent on convincing her he’s been the one all along.

Returning

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Season 10.

Sunday Listings

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall’s vigilante life comes into conflict with her past when she must turn to her ex-husband for medical treatment on a gunshot victim.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Master Sgt. Boomer, a military working dog, is kidnapped and the team has to track the good boy down.

Sanditon (PBS at 9) Lennox and Colbourne finally butt heads over Charlotte; Georgiana faces down her future.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The squad hunts down an eco-terrorist who they suspect has been causing a series of deadly oil derrick explosions.

Transplant (NBC at 10) Bash must choose between a gang member who has been shot and the police officer on his tail.

61st Street (AMC at 10:07) Moses tries to dodge the police and gets in touch with a possible lifeline.

Premieres

The First Lady (Showtime at 9) New anthology series follows the presidential lives of three first ladies: Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson, pictured), Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) and Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Finale

Power Book IV: Force (Starz at 8) Tommy’s supposed allies plot their next moves, which could leave him in their wake.

Specials

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion (Bravo at 8) Karen heads to Surry County, Va. for an emotional family reunion.

Returning

90 Day Fiance (TLC at 8) Season 9.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) The second part of season 7.

