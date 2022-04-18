What to watch on Monday: ‘Better Call Saul’ returns for its final season

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) 9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The team assists a woman who fell over her balcony and a bike rider who got impaled on a stop sign. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All American (CW at 8) Spencer tries to land some money from sponsorships after he sees teammates signing deals. American Idol (ABC at 8) The top 14 is selected.

American Song Contest (NBC at 8) Eleven artists from the qualifying round remain.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) The interior and deck crew clash; Gary’s finger gets crushed in the main saloon doors and he lashes out at Kelsie.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Dave is responsible for mediating a feud between brothers but Calvin’s meddling belabors the process.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob, Abishola and Kemi come to Morenike’s aid after they learn her family has disowned her for coming out as gay.

Advertisement

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) The squad puts out emergencies at a fast food drive-through and high school wrestling match.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Damon tries to get answers about his adoption with Simone’s support.

NCIS (CBS at 9) Torres’s undercover past comes back to haunt him when a notorious arms dealer is freed from prison and returns to a life of crime.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) The last weekend of summer approaches and tensions arise at dinner.

Better Things (FX at 10) Sam and her family take a trip to England.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) A shipwreck containing exotic animals threatens Oahu’s native species; Alex’s career is derailed by an injury.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Andrews looks after a foster child who suffered injuries in his group home.

The Endgame (NBC at 10:01) Elena’s latest target lends clues to where things are headed.

Finales

The Invisible Pilot (HBO at 9) The conclusion of the docuseries about pilot Gary Betzner, whose apparent suicide was possibly connected to a covert U.S. operation.

Advertisement

The Julia Child Challenge (Food at 9) The final three prepare a four-course meal: croque monsieur, duck a l’orange, boeuf bourguignon and a croquembouche.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO at 10) Elena must make a decision in the Season 3 finale.

Movie

POV (PBS at 10) “On the Divide” follows the lives of three Latinx people as they meet at the last abortion clinic on the U.S.-Mexican border in McAllen, Tex.

Returning

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Season 6.

Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 9) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sam Rockwell, Pamela Adlon, Gang of Youths.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Julia Roberts, Wilco.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kaley Cuoco, Giancarlo Esposito, Orville Peck

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Camila Cabello, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal, Toni Cornell

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jordan Klepper, Aric Improta.

GiftOutline Gift Article