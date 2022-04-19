What to watch on Tuesday: The series finale of ‘Black-ish’ airs on ABC

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Judge Steve Harvey (ABC at 8) Up for judgment tonight: a friend who has asked for interest on an unpaid loan and a bride demanding repayment from a bridesmaid who dropped out of the wedding party at the last minute. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) Joe Gorga pranks Frank, while the women record their own country song.

The Resident (Fox at 8) The hospital is rudderless when Raptor takes a leave of absence to care for his mother.

Young Rock (NBC at 8) Dewey gets in trouble at school, so Ata tags in Andre the Giant to help set him on the straight and narrow.

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8:30) Orly learns the less-than-glamorous truth from Neil about her perfect mother.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) An American vintner is murdered at his French vineyard, and the team investigates whether a local French nationalist group is responsible.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kate’s wedding brings the Pearsons under one roof.

Frontline (PBS at 10) The first part in an exposé about the fossil fuel industry stymieing major action on climate change.

Premieres

Battle Kitty (Netflix) An interactive, video game-inspired children’s series where you take on monsters.

Finales

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Pops and Ruby get ready for their impending move, and Dre and Bow consider their own life shake-up in the series finale of the acclaimed show.

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS at 8) The Season 8 finale concludes with guests Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley.

Special

Black-ish: A Celebration — An ABC News Special (ABC at 9:31) Behind-the-scenes of the series finale script table read as well as bonuses including the original audition tapes of the cast.

Movies

30 for 30 (ESPN at 8:30) “Shark” takes a look at the defining close calls and just-missed-it moments of golfer Greg Norman’s career.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix) The popular mall outlet of the late ’90s and early ’00s was a cultural sensation before controversies over its discriminatory practices.

Returning

Mayans M.C. (FX at 10) Season 4.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) The remaining episodes of Season 4.

Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Aaron Paul, Marc Maron, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Leikeli47.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Neil deGrasse Tyson, Emmy Blotnick.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) The cast of “Black-ish.”

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Elle Fanning, Anthony Ramos, Upsahl.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tina Fey, Craig Robinson, Marc Bernardin, Aric Improta.

