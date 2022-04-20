What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Russian Doll’ returns on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) A surrogate’s baby is in danger, so Halstead and Asher spring into action; Charles tends to a hunger strike activist. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Beverly joins Adam and Brea in Miami; Barry’s celebration of passing the MCAT is slightly spoiled when Erica becomes a medical hero by rescuing a choking man.

The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Bill finally gets tenure at the university, but his focus on professional aspirations leaves him in the lurch with his band.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A dropped jet engine starts a massive blaze, and one of the members of the firehouse squad is accused of a related theft.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Gary, Maggie, Eddie and Anna go on a double date, but Anna runs into Peter.

Good Sam (CBS at 10) Griff gets ready for his return to surgery; the hospital chairwoman makes a surprise announcement

Premieres

The Marked Heart (Netflix) This Colombian telenovela follows a man who hunts down the people behind an organ-trafficking operation that murdered his wife, while also falling for the woman who received her heart.

So Dumb It’s Criminal: Hosted by Snoop Dogg (Peacock) The rapper and media personality is joined by comedians to comment on silly found footage crimes.

Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike (Vice at 10) The Atlanta rapper explores the changing world of cannabis in the United States.

Specials

Changing Planet (PBS at 8) M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International, hosts this look at how different biomes around the world are responding to climate change.

Miniseries

Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix) The latest true-crime docuseries looks at the infamous serial killer clown.

Movies

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain (Showtime at 8) A look at the influential career of the California hip-hop group that rose to fame in the 90s.

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (CW at 8) The BBC-produced documentary goes behind the scenes of a tribute concert 30 years ago for the Queen frontman, featuring performances from Elton John and David Bowie, to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Returning

Russian Doll (Netflix) Season 2.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount Plus) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Gabriel Iglesias.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Marlon Wayans, Natasha Lyonne, Dove Cameron.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Alexander Skarsgard, Jack White.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nicolas Cage, Vanessa Bayer, Noah Cyrus.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Pete Holmes, Lucy Boynton, Jay Jurden.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kaley Cuoco, Aasif Mandvi, Amyl and the Sniffers.

