What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Flight Attendant’ returns on HBO Max

(All times Eastern.)
United States of Al (CBS at 8:31) Riley rethinks his affair with Vanessa after meeting her boyfriend; Al fights back against his parents’ plans for an arranged marriage.
Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:01) Kat wades through the fallout of shaking up her relationship and turns to Nick for support.
How We Roll (CBS at 9:30) Tom struggles with competing against his idols.
Bull (CBS at 10) Bull works with an old rival, who once prosecuted him, to take down a notorious drug lord.
Premiere
He’s Expecting (Netflix) A Japanese drama about a successful business executive who learns he’s bearing a child.
Finale
Ghosts (CBS at 9:01) Sam and Jay get ready to christen their bed-and-breakfast but must contend with a Norse curse courtesy of Thorfinn.
Specials
All About Gila (Netflix) Spanish comedians take turns replicating Miguel Gila’s famous bits and performances.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central at 11:30) “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper travels to Hungary to figure out why it’s become a hot spot for American conservatives.
Latin American Music Awards (Telemundo at 8) Scheduled performers include Ozuna and the Black Eyed Peas.
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (HBO Max) The comedian hosts five up-and-coming stand-ups: D.C. Ervin, Tony Baker, Chaunté Wayans (his niece), Sydney Castillo and Esau McGraw.
Miniseries
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Hulu) Docuseries unpacking the 1972 true story of a missing 7-year-old in Merced, Calif., who supposedly returned seven years later.
Movie
If Walls Could Talk (Lifetime Movie at 8) A woman’s father dies so she returns home to help her mother — who believes there’s a ghost in the house — but a newly hired caregiver seems to be a bit too friendly.
Returning
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) Season 2.
Windy City Rehab (HGTV at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Alexander Skarsgard.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ice-T, Betty Gilpin, Pusha T.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jason Bateman, Laura Linney.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Magic Johnson, Naomi Scott.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nicolas Cage, Aaron Paul, Robert Winston.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tiffany Haddish, Chloë Sevigny, a performance from “Company,” Aric Improta.