What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Flight Attendant’ returns on HBO Max

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The contestants must take on the vaunted "restaurant wars" challenge to unite and craft their own concept for a dinner service.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) George and Mary beg to meet Georgie's newest flame; Sheldon and Missy suspect something is amiss in their family.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:31) Riley rethinks his affair with Vanessa after meeting her boyfriend; Al fights back against his parents’ plans for an arranged marriage.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:01) Kat wades through the fallout of shaking up her relationship and turns to Nick for support.

How We Roll (CBS at 9:30) Tom struggles with competing against his idols.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull works with an old rival, who once prosecuted him, to take down a notorious drug lord.

Premiere

He’s Expecting (Netflix) A Japanese drama about a successful business executive who learns he’s bearing a child.

Finale

Ghosts (CBS at 9:01) Sam and Jay get ready to christen their bed-and-breakfast but must contend with a Norse curse courtesy of Thorfinn.

Specials

All About Gila (Netflix) Spanish comedians take turns replicating Miguel Gila’s famous bits and performances.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central at 11:30) “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper travels to Hungary to figure out why it’s become a hot spot for American conservatives.

Latin American Music Awards (Telemundo at 8) Scheduled performers include Ozuna and the Black Eyed Peas.

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (HBO Max) The comedian hosts five up-and-coming stand-ups: D.C. Ervin, Tony Baker, Chaunté Wayans (his niece), Sydney Castillo and Esau McGraw.

Miniseries

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Hulu) Docuseries unpacking the 1972 true story of a missing 7-year-old in Merced, Calif., who supposedly returned seven years later.

Movie

If Walls Could Talk (Lifetime Movie at 8) A woman’s father dies so she returns home to help her mother — who believes there’s a ghost in the house — but a newly hired caregiver seems to be a bit too friendly.

Returning

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) Season 2.

Windy City Rehab (HGTV at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Alexander Skarsgard.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ice-T, Betty Gilpin, Pusha T.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jason Bateman, Laura Linney.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Magic Johnson, Naomi Scott.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nicolas Cage, Aaron Paul, Robert Winston.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tiffany Haddish, Chloë Sevigny, a performance from “Company,” Aric Improta.

