What to watch on Friday: ‘They Call Me Magic’ debuts on Apple TV Plus

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Blacklist (NBC at 8) The task force asks Red for help after one of its own is taken hostage by a drug cartel. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) New details emerge about the case of Sherri Papini, a Redding, Calif., woman who disappeared for three weeks and returned saying she was kidnapped.

Premiere

The 7 Lives of Lea (Netflix) A French mystery show in which a woman gets transported back 30 years in time — in different bodies — to solve the death of a young man.

Finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The winner of Season 14 is crowned in a Las Vegas revue competition.

Specials

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return (Disney Plus) A sequel to the 2019 documentary following up on the Los Angeles couple who decided to ditch the city life to start up a farm.

Explorer: The Last Tepui (Disney Plus) This National Geographic special follows climber Alex Honnold (“Free Solo”) and a team of climbers as they attempt to scale a 1,000-foot sheer cliff in the Amazon jungle.

Advertisement

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event (Netflix) Oprah interviews Viola Davis about the actress’s new memoir, “Finding Me.”

The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa (Disney Plus) Pop star Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, appear in this short to jam with Lisa Simpson.

Miniseries

They Call Me Magic (Apple TV Plus) This four-part series from director Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) looks at Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson, pictured, throughout his basketball career as well as his off-the-court life.

The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball (Apple TV Plus) A look at the heralded high school basketball player Makur Maker who made the unorthodox choice to play college hoops at Howard University.

A Very British Scandal (Amazon Prime) From the creators of 2018′s “A Very English Scandal,” a three-episode series starring Claire Foy (“The Crown”) and Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) as the Duchess and Duke of Argyll, who in 1963 were involved in a lurid divorce trial.

Movies

Killer Rivalry (Lifetime Movie at 8) Two women are caught in the middle of a bitter rivalry between their respective volleyball teams that involves pranks before their annual game, but things take a turn when a player winds up dead.

Returning

Selling Sunset (Netflix) Season 5.

A Tiny Audience (HBO Max) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Christina Ricci, Pusha-T, Justine Skye.

GiftOutline Gift Article