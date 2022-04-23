What to watch this weekend: ‘Barry’ returns for Season 3 on HBO

Placeholder while article actions load

Would I Lie to You? (CW at 8:30) Panelists are Jordan Klepper, Nikki James, John Hodgman and Michael Urie.

48 Hours (CBS at 10) Author and journalist Steve Lillebuen talks about his correspondence with convicted murderer Mark Twitchell, who was supposedly inspired by the fictional killer Dexter Morgan ("Dexter").

Movies

Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime at 8) An interior decorator sacrifices everything she once held dear to get cozy with an entrepreneur and his elite friends and clientele.

A Tail of Love (Hallmark at 8) A woman looks for financial support in keeping her dog rescue center alive, and a veteran steps up after swooning over her and a pup.

Sister With a Secret (Lifetime at 10) When a teenage girl goes missing, her family must unpack the shocking secrets of her life to find clues of who would have a motive to kidnap her.

Sunday Listings

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) Aunt Vi deadlocks a jury as the lone dissenter on a murder trial, so McCall looks into whether she’s right.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Howard gets a trainee to investigate why Charlie has shown up unannounced.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Nolan and other FBI agents enlist the help of a recruit when a former student is suspected of a terrorism.

Premieres

Billy the Kid (Epix at 8) A new adventure series from the creator of “Vikings” chronicling the life of the famous cowboy gunslinger.

Gaslit (Starz at 8) Based on Season 1 of the podcast “Slow Burn,” a look at the lesser known figures of the Watergate scandal — played by the likes of Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime at 10) Chiwetel Ejiofor stars in this remake loosely based on the novel and cult 1976 film about an alien visitor to Earth who could be the harbinger of a turning point in human existence.

Finale

Sanditon (PBS at 9) As Alison’s romance begins to flame out, she considers leaving Sanditon.

Miniseries

The Baby (HBO at 10:30) An eight-episode horror/comedy about a woman who’s hesitant to join her friends in motherhood but ends up giving birth to a baby who might be evil incarnate.

Movie

Navalny (CNN at 9) A documentary about the 2020 assassination attempt on Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader.

Returning

Barry (HBO at 10) Season 3.

Worst Cooks in America (Food Network at 9) That’s So ’90s celebrity edition.

Three Busy Debras (Cartoon Network at midnight) Season 2.

