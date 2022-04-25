What to watch on Monday: ‘Gentleman Jack’ returns on HBO

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) 9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The team helps a social media influencer who has an accident in a sauna. There’s also an incident at a reality show wedding and a hiking tragedy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All American (CW at 8) Spencer realizes people are struggling with crafting their own brands, and Olivia’s life gets a little more complicated.

American Idol (ABC at 8) The top 11 contestants perform songs selected by the judges.

American Song Contest (NBC at 8) The semifinals begin with 10 artists, and there’s a chance at redemption for an 11th competitor.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) Gabriela looks forward to the upcoming day off after opening up to Daisy, and Ashley tries to woo Gary.

The Price is Right at Night (CBS at 8) Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) competes for charity alongside contestants who are vying for prizes including a trip to Paris.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Owen has a revelation in therapy about his anger issues, and a clown suffers an emergency while working a birthday party.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone gets everyone to rally around Amara, who’s facing a tough decision about her future, and Marcus looks forward to the baseball game he has organized.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) The housemates host a prom-themed party. Lindsay and Carl’s friendship veers into flirtation, and Paige is left speechless by the arrival of an unexpected guest.

The Endgame (NBC at 10:01) Val’s faith in her work and country is tested after a shocking development.

Miniseries

We Own This City (HBO at 9) The team behind “The Wire” returns to the streets of the Charm City and chronicles the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force of the Baltimore police department.

Finale

Better Things (FX at 10) The final season of the acclaimed series starring Pamela Adlon concludes as Sam figures out who she can turn to in her life.

Returning

Gentleman Jack (HBO at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chrissy Teigen, Cristin Milioti, Soccer Mommy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Hader, Mo Amer.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Henry Winkler, Wyatt Russell, Lara Beitz.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Terry Crews, Vanessa Bayer, Sam Fender, Fred Eltringham.

