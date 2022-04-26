What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ concludes its first season

Placeholder while article actions load

FBI (CBS at 8) The team tracks down the murderer of a morning television show host. The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) The Nashville trip is rounded out by a biker bar crawl and hot-chicken-eating contest. The Resident (Fox at 8) A Medicare patient of Conrad and Cade's helps unravel an ongoing prescription fraud scheme.

Young Rock (NBC at 8) Ata and Rocky wade through trouble in their marriage while trying to survive Nashville in 1987.

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8:30) Jayden’s Western-themed murder mystery party is Mikaela’s opportunity to suss out the real mystery of what’s going on between her and James.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) A river cruise shooting on the Danube with no clear motive leads the squad to investigate in Vienna.

Naomi (CW at 9) Naomi’s revelation about Greg and Jen’s real identity sends her further down a rabbit hole of questioning who has been telling her the truth this whole time.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin’s personal affairs take a dramatic turn the night before Kate’s wedding.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) When a man in witness protection winds up dead, the search for his killer leads to more questions than answers.

Frontline (PBS at 10) The second part of an investigation into Big Oil companies that have been stonewalling progressive actions on climate change.

Mayans M.C. (FX at 10) EZ fulfills a favor to get Santo Padre back in the game.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10:01) A raucous night out still leaves some unresolved questions and feelings for the team.

Premieres

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (MTV at 9) Travis Mills and Rahne Jones host this new reality series where people expose their own trysts.

Finales

Judge Steve Harvey (ABC at 8) The two-hour season finale sees Steve take on cases involving a son who’s furious at his mother for throwing out a rare collectible and a woman whose former best friend damaged her scalp and supposedly caused her hair loss.

To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists on the season finale include Cynthia Erivo, Donald Faison and Iliza Shlesinger.

Specials

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix) The veteran comedian makes his Netflix debut with a stand-up special from Minneapolis.

Miniseries

Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run With Warren Jeffs (Peacock) A new docuseries follows the sordid tale of Warren Jeffs, a polygamist cult leader.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Elisabeth Moss, Rhett & Link, Lauv.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rebel Wilson, Randy Rainbow.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ray Romano, Brooklyn Decker, Joy Downer.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Oscar Isaac, Zazie Beetz, Phil Wang, Fred Eltringham.

