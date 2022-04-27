What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Survivor’ premieres on HBO

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Flash (CW at 8) Joe decides to intervene when a new Mata wreaks havoc on the city. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The final three for Round 3 takes shape. Survivor (CBS at 8) There’s a heated battle for immunity to secure a spot in the final group of eight.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Juliet’s hunt for a mysterious stone sets Nicky off on her own investigation into its origins.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Gina and Shannon try to keep their friendship intact; Dr. Jen pulls back the curtain on her marriage; Noella causes a fuss about the upcoming Aspen trip.

Good Sam (CBS at 10) Griff’s confession to the medical board sets off shock waves; Sam and the surgical team prepare for a breakthrough procedure that could elevate her prestige.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Gary struggles to meet an important deadline; Eddie discovers something surprising at Katherine’s home; Rome tries to reach out to young artists but realizes he can’t relate.

Premieres

Bull----: The Game Show (Netflix) Howie Mandel hosts a competition series where contestants try to answer tough trivia questions — or absent an answer: lie.

Sketchbook (Disney Plus) The creators of “Chef’s Table” present a new docuseries about the artists and animators behind Disney cartoons such as “The Lion King” and “Emperor’s New Groove.”

Movies

The Survivor (HBO at 8) Ben Foster, pictured, plays Auschwitz survivor Harry Haft, who was forced into inhumane boxing matches by his Nazi captors and later returned to the sport as a free man.

365 Days: This Day (Netflix) The sequel to the erotic Polish drama finds more knots and tangles in Laura’s and Mossimo’s life.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix) A documentary, featuring unheard interviews from the likes of John Huston, tries to shed new light on the death of the iconic actress.

Silverton Siege (Netflix) Based on a true story, this South African drama chronicles a trio of anti-apartheid freedom fighters who end up in a bank hostage predicament.

Returning

Komi Can’t Communicate (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Terry Crews.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) David Spade, Quinta Brunson, Daniel Humm, Lucky Daye.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Miles Teller, Rhea Seehorn, the B-52′s.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Pete Yorn.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Paul Bettany, Kiernan Shipka, Fontaines D.C., Fred Eltringham.

