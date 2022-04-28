What to watch on Thursday: ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ debuts on Hulu

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The chefs must whip up a monochromatic plant-based dish and something that is near and dear to their hearts for a block party. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon and Missy vow to join the family in keeping Georgie’s pregnancy a secret. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Garland asks Benson for another crack at a missing persons case he couldn’t solve as a rookie officer.

How We Roll (CBS at 9:01) Two episodes air tonight; Tom worries about his mother’s welfare, and Pete and Jen go on an awkward double date with Pete’s mother and her long-lost flame.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Webb recruits Stabler and Donnelly to take to task a thief who stole millions of dollars.

Premieres

Bang Bang Baby (Amazon Prime) A teenager living in a small Italian town in 1986 has her life turned upside down when her long-thought-dead father turns out to be alive.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix) A young rabbit wants to become a samurai and teams up with other animals to protect the city in this animated series based off a comic book.

Miniseries

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu) In the two-episode miniseries premiere, a detective (Andrew Garfield) investigates the 1984 murder of a Utah woman and her daughter by Mormon fundamentalists.

The Offer (Paramount Plus) A 10-episode dramatization of the Hollywood deal-making and politics behind the making of “The Godfather” — three episodes premiere today.

Movies

Bubble (Netflix) From the creators of the popular Japanese anime “Attack on Titan,” an animated movie about a near-future Tokyo where the laws of gravity don’t apply.

Deadly House Call (Lifetime Movie at 8) A working mother hires a nurse to help her father, who’s suffering from dementia, but the hired help soon makes a play for the family fortune.

Dear Mr. Brody (Discovery Plus) A documentary about Michael Brody Jr., a utopian millionaire and heir to a margarine fortune, who offered up his inheritance in the ’70s to those in need.

Returning

Made for Love (HBO Max) Season 2.

Smother (Peacock) Season 2.

The Way Down: God, Greed and The Cult of Gwen Shamblin (HBO Max) Part 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Daniel Ricciardo.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Christina Ricci, Diplo, Miguel.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Molly Shannon, Josh Groban, Giveon.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andrew Garfield, Mary-Louise Parker, Fred Eltringham.

