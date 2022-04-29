What to watch on Friday: ‘Shining Girls’ premieres on Apple TV Plus

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Red tries to track down a former accomplice; the team tries to stop a criminal who’s peddling illegal psychedelics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Charmed (CW at 8) Mel, Maggie and Kaela reckon with a new threat posed by the Tallyman; Maggie and Harry venture into a foreboding, mystical realm.

Come Dance With Me (CBS at 8) The kids must teach their parents three distinct dance moves to use in competition to the music of Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Fall Out Boy and Sia.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) A look into an exhaustive New Jersey police investigation of a mother whose 5-year-old son disappeared from a carnival and the recent remembrance of key piece of evidence that has turned this case into “The Blue Blanket Mystery.”

Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake and Cristal attend their class reunion at Yale; Alexis’s product launch falls flat; Amanda suspects Charlie is up to something.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) A man appears to be battling a bout of amnesia when he awakens covered in blood and hires Magnum and Higgins to piece together how that happened.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Erin is stalked by an ex-con; Jamie unwittingly takes drugs at a party and is nabbed for a DUI; Frank sorts through family troubles.

Premieres

Shining Girls (Apple TV Plus) Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men”), pictured, stars in this adaptation of a 2013 novel in which a Chicago reporter survives an assault but learns her attacker is a time-traveling serial killer.

Make or Break (Apple TV Plus) A docuseries that follows the world’s top surfers as they compete at the World Surf League Championship Tour.

Ten Percent (Sundance Now/AMC Plus) The English-language remake of the popular French series “Call My Agent!” about the agents at a mid-level celebrity talent agency and their misadventures; two episodes premiere today and stream weekly or air on BBC America starting Sunday at 10 p.m.

Movies

Rumspringa — An Amish in Berlin (Netflix) An Amish boy goes on his rite of passage to explore his ancestral roots in Berlin — and ends up falling in love.

What Lies Behind Closed Doors? (Lifetime Movie at 8) A nanny discovers the patriarch of the family she works for is having an affair with his children’s Spanish tutor.

Returning

Grace and Frankie (Netflix) The final episodes of Season 7.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder) Season 4.

Ozark (Netflix) Part 2 of Season 4.

Undone (Prime Video) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shawn Mendes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

