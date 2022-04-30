What to watch this weekend: ‘I Love That for You’ debuts on Showtime

(All times Eastern.)
I Bought a Dump ... Now What? (HGTV at 9) Three pairs try to unearth their diamond-in-the-rough home investments and all the challenges that come with them.
Movies
The Walls Are Watching (Lifetime at 8) A couple move into their dream home, but that facade is shattered when the old homeowner isn’t quite ready to let go.
Driven to Murder (Lifetime at 10:03) A young woman hails a ride home, but little does she know that the driver is an unhinged killer.
Sunday Listings
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 8) Two new episodes follow the murder of a woman who may be connected to stolen missile technology and the search for a missing whistleblower who’s the key to a case against gun manufacturers who market to drug cartels.
Barry (HBO at 10) Barry learns more about Gene’s Hollywood legacy; Cristobal’s father-in-law wants to finish the job with the Chechens and split his son and NoHo Hank by taking Cristobal home.
Premieres
I Love That for You (Showtime at 8:30) Vanessa Bayer, pictured right, stars in the semi-autobiographical comedy about a woman who survived childhood cancer and seeks to start a new life as a home-shopping network host.
Ridley Road (PBS at 9) The four-part “Masterpiece” drama chronicles the Jewish community’s stand against British fascism in the 1960s.
Nomad With Carlton McCoy (CNN at 10) Sommelier, entrepreneur and CEO Carlton McCoy hosts a new travel/adventure series and kicks it off by visiting the Paris suburbs.
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? (E! at 10) The stand-up comedian moves back to her hometown of St. Louis to see her parents and possibly rekindle an old flame; two episodes debut.
Finale
Outlander (Starz at 9) Claire is arrested for murder, but due to growing tensions, her captors are unable to find a judge to preside over the trial.
Returning
Duncanville (Fox at 7:30) Season 3.
Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) Season 8.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Season 14.
Vice (Showtime at 8) Season 3.
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) Season 2.
Ziwe (Showtime at 11) Season 2.