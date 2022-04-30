What to watch this weekend: ‘I Love That for You’ debuts on Showtime

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Would I Lie to You? (CW at 8:30) Panelists Michael Ian Black, Robin De Jesus, Jordan Carlos and Christian Finnegan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 48 Hours (CBS at 10) A controversial disbarred Texas attorney opens up about the strange and unsolved deaths of the various men in her orbit. Premieres Renovation Goldmine (HGTV at 8) Chicago duo Meg and Joe Piercy focus on reviving what’s already there including turning a dated kitchen into an inviting gathering spot in this debut episode.

I Bought a Dump ... Now What? (HGTV at 9) Three pairs try to unearth their diamond-in-the-rough home investments and all the challenges that come with them.

Movies

The Walls Are Watching (Lifetime at 8) A couple move into their dream home, but that facade is shattered when the old homeowner isn’t quite ready to let go.

Driven to Murder (Lifetime at 10:03) A young woman hails a ride home, but little does she know that the driver is an unhinged killer.

Sunday Listings

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 8) Two new episodes follow the murder of a woman who may be connected to stolen missile technology and the search for a missing whistleblower who’s the key to a case against gun manufacturers who market to drug cartels.

Barry (HBO at 10) Barry learns more about Gene’s Hollywood legacy; Cristobal’s father-in-law wants to finish the job with the Chechens and split his son and NoHo Hank by taking Cristobal home.

Premieres

I Love That for You (Showtime at 8:30) Vanessa Bayer, pictured right, stars in the semi-autobiographical comedy about a woman who survived childhood cancer and seeks to start a new life as a home-shopping network host.

Advertisement

Ridley Road (PBS at 9) The four-part “Masterpiece” drama chronicles the Jewish community’s stand against British fascism in the 1960s.

Nomad With Carlton McCoy (CNN at 10) Sommelier, entrepreneur and CEO Carlton McCoy hosts a new travel/adventure series and kicks it off by visiting the Paris suburbs.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? (E! at 10) The stand-up comedian moves back to her hometown of St. Louis to see her parents and possibly rekindle an old flame; two episodes debut.

Finale

Outlander (Starz at 9) Claire is arrested for murder, but due to growing tensions, her captors are unable to find a judge to preside over the trial.

Returning

Duncanville (Fox at 7:30) Season 3.

Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) Season 8.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Season 14.

Vice (Showtime at 8) Season 3.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) Season 2.

Ziwe (Showtime at 11) Season 2.

GiftOutline Gift Article