What to watch on Monday: ‘The Endgame’ finale airs on NBC

(All times Eastern.) 9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The call center sets on fire. Bobby tries to save May and Claudette, and Buck and Eddie help an injured electrician. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight American Idol (ABC at 8) Past contestants, including Jordin Sparks and Ruben Studdard, return. All American (CW at 8) Spencer and Olivia acknowledge how much they’ve changed, and Jordan helps Layla in her quest for closure.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin and Tina throw a quinceañera for one of his auto shop pupils, and Malcolm is introduced to a college baseball coach.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Douglas prepares to introduce Olivia to the family, but he has to get Dottie in line first.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Owen heads to Los Angeles to confront his father and some painful childhood memories.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Thea confronts her fears.

Better Call Saul (AMC at 9) Gus goes all out to protect himself from the cartel, and Kim and Jimmy spare no expense for Cliff Main.

NCIS (CBS at 9) The team investigates a group of rowdy teens when break-ins occur at Quantico.

Shark Tank (ABC at 9) Pitches include an authentic Korean food service, a wellness product, a take on a common cooking tool and a sports medicine product.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Kyle and Amanda’s big day approaches, and Lindsay and Carl finally address their feelings for each other.

We Own This City (HBO at 9) Jenkins begins to learn what policing actually entails.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) A documentary filmmaker picks Shaun and Lea’s upcoming wedding as the focus of a work showcasing atypical couples.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) A seaman is possibly involved in a murder, and the team members must work on their day off.

Premieres

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? (HGTV at 10:01) Rapper Lil Jon and Anitra Mecadon team up to give lavish, over-the-top makeovers to homes, including giving a couple’s creepy basement a sophisticated club feel.

Finale

The Endgame (NBC at 10) The escape plan goes south and old foes face off. Val uncovers a secret about Owen.

Returning

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Norman Reedus, Paula Pell, Beeple, the Linda Lindas.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Bernthal, Alton Brown.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Cruise, Iliza Shlesinger, Parquet Courts.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dakota Fanning, Jamie Bell, T-Pain.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Geoffrey Zakarian, Kristina Schiano.

