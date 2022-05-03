What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known’ airs on HBO

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Resident (Fox at 8) The hospital is locked down after one of the doctors is shot outside the building; a patient can’t receive a transplant due to his vaccination status. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Jon-El sees his doppelganger and tries to take him down while Jordan tries to step in and mediate.

Young Rock (NBC at 8) Dwayne gets ready for his first WWF match but realizes he doesn’t yet have the knack to capture the audience’s imagination.

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8:30) Neil draws the ire of social media influencer Titi B and tries to make amends before her followers upend his life.

Naomi (CW at 9) Naomi and Annabelle anticipate an idyllic junior prom but things don’t go according to plan.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) A look at Miguel’s role in the family.

The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo at 9:30) Julia tries to keep peace around her birthday; Nicole wonders whether it’s worth keeping her dad in her life.

Frontline (PBS at 10) Part 3 of the investigation into Big Oil’s efforts to delay action on climate change.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10:01) Max tries to oust Fuentes from New Amsterdam for good; Helen deals with her own health woes.

Premieres

Who Do You Believe? (ABC at 10) An unscripted true-crime series that presents both sides of a case directly from the victims and criminals and leaves the viewer to sort fact from fiction.

Movies

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO at 9) A documentary about the reunion of the original cast of the Broadway production for a one-night-only charity event.

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix) Free diver Johanna Nordblad tries to break the world record for farthest distance traveled below ice with one breath.

Returning

Holey Moley (ABC at 8) Season 4.

The Chase (ABC at 9) Season 3.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (History at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney, Father John Misty.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) José Andrés, Ron Howard, Lucius featuring Sheryl Crow.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mike Myers, Mike Birbiglia, the Black Crowes.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tom Cruise, Monica Barbaro, Teddy Swims.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bill Hader, Minnie Driver, Hernan Diaz.

