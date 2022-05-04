What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Circle’ returns on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Flash (CW at 8) The team struggles to keep each other safe during a battle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Beverly wonders whether to stick around William Penn Academy as Adam’s graduation approaches; Erica tries to skirt the traditional Sunday dinner. The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The final round of the preliminary stage commences, and one singer moves on to the finale.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) A behind-the-scenes episodes with unseen footage.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene has a hard time managing her sanity with the construction project; Lou returns to teach Mark.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky debates whether to disclose a long-held secret to Mia; Evan uncovers information about his old boss.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Maggie and Gary try to be hospitable to a surprise guest; Regina worries about Tyrell moving too fast with a new fling; Rome helps a student through their maturation.

Advertisement

House Hunters (HGTV at 10) Two new episodes where a Utah couple is crunched for time in their move to Pittsburgh, and a New England pair use their cryptocurrency riches and debate using it for a dream home in Savannah, Ga. or their wedding.

Finale

Good Sam (CBS at 10) Sam and Griff’s tension comes to a head and a shocking result changes the course of their relationship and the fate of the hospital.

Special

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett (Disney Plus) A behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the making of the Star Wars series about the fabled bounty hunter.

Miniseries

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix) An inside look at the calamitous effects and lingering questions from the accident at the Pennsylvania nuclear power plant.

Movies

40 Years Young (Netflix) A down-on-his-luck chef joins his best friend and restaurant partner in a Cancún cooking competition to spark his passion for life and love.

Returning

The Circle (Netflix) Season 4.

Advertisement

El Marginal (Netflix) Season 5.

My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 9) Season 4.

Summertime (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles, Norah Jones.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Glenn Close, Sheryl Crow.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, the Head and the Heart, guest host Mike Birbiglia.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Colin Hanks, Mackenzie Davis.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Schumer, Jennifer Grey, Stephen Sanchez, Kristina Schiano.

GiftOutline Gift Article