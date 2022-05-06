What to watch on Friday: ‘Bosch: Legacy’ premieres on Amazon Freevee

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include fashion accessories; treats harnessing vegetable waste; webcam lighting; and a healthful beverage made from a desert plant. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Premieres Bosch: Legacy (Amazon Freevee) A spinoff of “Bosch” that picks up right where the series finale of the long-running cop drama left off as the title detective starts up his own private firm — streaming on Amazon Freevee, which is a rebranded IMDb TV.

The Sound of Magic (Netflix) A magician who lives in an abandoned theme park helps a wayward teenager come of age in this South Korean musical drama.

Finales

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum and Higgins infiltrate a prison to save Katsumoto and his ex-wife.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Jamie and Joe investigate a suspected sex trafficking ring.

Specials

Entre Nos: Carmen & Alfred (HBO Max) L.A. stand-up comedians Carmen Morales and Alfred Robles offer their perspectives on their upbringing and culture.

To Mom (and Dad), With Love (Apple TV Plus) A Mother’s Day special from Charlie Brown and the “Peanuts” gang.

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith (Prime Video) This docuseries explores the controversial tactics used to crack the 1974 murder case of a 22-year-old Canadian woman.

Miniseries

The Big Conn (Apple TV Plus) The true story of Eric C. Conn, an Eastern Kentucky lawyer who orchestrated massive government fraud; based on a Wall Street Journal report by Damian Paletta, who is now The Washington Post’s economics editor.

Mamas (The Roku Channel) A nature documentary series focused on the mothers of the animal kingdom; the English version is narrated by Connie Britton and Spanish narration is provided by Zoe Saldaña.

Movies

Mommy’s Little Star (Lifetime Movie at 8) A 12-year-old is still dealing with her parents’ divorce, but when she becomes a popular social media star, she suspects her mom’s new boyfriend wants more than a piece of her newfound money.

Sheryl (Showtime at 9) Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow discusses her legacy and career, including getting churned through the music industry.

The Takedown (Netflix) Omar Sy (“Lupin”) stars in this action-comedy about two misfit cops who take on one last case, where a larger conspiracy might be afoot.

Returning

Mind for Design (Discovery Plus) Season 2.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (The Gizmoplex) Season 13 returns on a platform dedicated to the cult series.

Tehran (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

The Wilds (Prime Video) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sophie Turner, Tom Pelphrey, Moses Storm.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris O’Donnell, Elvis Costello.

