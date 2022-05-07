What to watch this weekend: ‘Winning Time’ season finale airs on HBO

Placeholder while article actions load

Would I Lie to You? (CW at 8) Two episodes air tonight with guests including Bridget Everett, Dylan Baker, Eugene Mirman and Hari Kondabalou.

48 Hours (CBS at 10) The second part of an investigation into a Texas attorney who was disbarred after a rash of men in her life mysteriously disappeared.

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Benedict Cumberbatch; Arcade Fire.

Movies

Bound by Blackmail (Lifetime at 8) A woman tries a new self-help program but quickly learns that it’s a front for a creepy cult that tries to keep all its female members captive.

The Fight That Never Ends (Lifetime Movie at 8) Romance sparks between a Black gang member and White activist in South Central Los Angeles as they work side-by-side at a community helpline.

Warming Up to You (Hallmark at 8) A movie star prepares for a big role by getting into shape and falls for his fitness instructor along the way.

Returning

Murdered by Morning (Oxygen at 8) Season 2.

Sunday Listings

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) The team looks into the visions of a psychic who says his missing sister is in peril.

Gaslit (Starz at 8) John Mitchell and his posse keep trying to make sure the Watergate break-in stays under wraps; Martha gets into a sticky wicket.

The First Lady (Showtime at 9) Eleanor finds solace in the company of like-minded women when Franklin’s marital indiscretions come to light.

Barry (HBO at 10) Barry and Gene prepare for their new roles; Sally endures her first press junket and Katie brings up some concerns.

Premiere

Love Match Atlanta (Bravo at 9) Atlanta matchmakers are the focus of a new reality series as they try to set up an open-minded client and one who’s overly difficult in the inaugural episode.

Finales

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO at 9) The Lakers, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) and Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah), pictured, get one step close to winning a championship.

Call the Midwife (PBS at 8) An incident in Poplar casts a pall over the Nonnatus House, and the team battles their grief to treat the wounded.

Special

Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix) Comedian Christina Pazsitzky jokes about parenting and courtship in this stand-up special.

Movies

Secret Lives of Housewives (Lifetime at 8) A woman almost engages in an affair with a younger man and is crestfallen when he dies, but it turns out that he had many extra entanglements around town.

