What to watch on Monday: ‘Candy’ premieres on Hulu

(All times Eastern.) 9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Hen and Chimney put their lives on the line to expose a false hero, and Eddie takes a trip to Texas to make peace with his father. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All American (CW at 8) Olivia learns that her story could cost her everything, and Billy worries about his job.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin hopes his honor from the Chamber of Commerce is enough to impress his tough-to-please mother.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola’s dreams of Dele becoming a doctor are slightly dashed when she brings him to work at the hospital.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) The squad helps a man who fell into a trash compactor and a mom trying to rescue her children who are trapped in a runaway car.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone tries to avoid her problems. JR goes viral for an in-game moment and doesn’t like what he sees.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) The first part of a cast reunion.

We Own This City (HBO at 9) Hersl is put on the task force, despite his checkered history. Jensen monitors Gondo’s calls, and Suiter is recruited by Jenkins for a raid.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Sophie and Lea treat themselves to a day of wedding planning. Dr. Lim senses that an underlying issue is behind Villanueva’s unprofessional behavior.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10:01) Max finds a way to thwart Dr. Fuentes’s plan to buy the clinic and take her down once and for all.

Finale

American Song Contest (NBC at 8) The top 10 artists perform one last time before it’s up to the jury and the public to vote to crown the winner.

Miniseries

Candy (Hulu) In this five-part series, Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel, above), a Texas housewife and mother, was seemingly living a ho-hum life before she became accused of killing her best friend with an ax.

Movies

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix) Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 fight a dangerous new threat in the feature-length recut of the first season of “SAC_2045.”

Independent Lens (PBS, check local listings) “When Claude Got Shot” follows Claude, who got shot in the face by a 15-year-old, and his path to recovery.

Returning

BBQ Brawl (Food at 9) Season 3.

Breeders (FX at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rachel Brosnahan, Jack Harlow.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sarah Silverman, Shaquille O’Neal, Sharon Van Etten.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jessica Biel, Glen Powell, St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anthony Anderson, Michael Bublé.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bob Odenkirk, Bobby Moynihan, Derrick Wright.

