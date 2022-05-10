What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Naomi’ airs its season finale on the CW

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) An investigation into a killer who’s using drug mules to bypass airport security. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Resident (Fox at 8) Doctors treat a young boy with a rare condition that make his bones extraordinarily brittle; Devon must make a decision about his future. Young Rock (NBC at 8) Rocky is at odds with Tony Atlas during the Brawl-B-Q; Lia’s extortion case concludes.

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8:30) Mayor Bremer worries about Titi B.'s recall petition as it gains more momentum; Mikaela and James share a disappointing first kiss.

The Chase (ABC at 9) A market research manager, hospital physician and music journalist take on James Holzhauer in a trivia battle.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Rebecca is the focus of plans from the Big Three.

The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo at 9:30) Alexia’s plan to book her ideal wedding venue hits a snag; Lisa hosts a bawdy slumber party.

Advertisement

Who Do You Believe? (ABC at 10) The saga of actress Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek: The Original Series”) and the conservatorship battle between her son and new manager.

Premiere

Sesame Street Mecha Builders (HBO Max) Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby are CG-animated in this educational series where they use their STEM education to solve problems.

Finale

Naomi (CW at 8) The two-part season finale of superhero series from Ava DuVernay finds Naomi (Kaci Walfall, pictured left, with Mary-Charles Jones) having visions, seeking counsel from elders and making a decision to battle a powerful foe who has been tracking her since birth.

Big Restaurant Bet (Food Network at 10) The two finalists get to put their restaurant concepts into practice with a full takeover and dinner service to see who will be crowned the winner.

Miniseries

Never Seen Again (Paramount Plus) A true crime docuseries that explores cases involving sudden disappearances; the first episode features actor/director Tyler Perry trying to unravel the mystery of a Black man and Mexican immigrant who seemingly vanished after being put into a police vehicle.

Returning

Beyond the Canvas (PBS at 10:30) Season 3.

Workin’ Moms (Netflix) Season 6.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mandy Moore, the Kids in the Hall.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ken Jeong, Mark Esper.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Zac Efron, Alfonso Ribeiro, Parquet Courts.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rebel Wilson, Eugenio Derbez, Joe Zimmerman.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Beto O’Rourke, Mo Amer.

GiftOutline Gift Article