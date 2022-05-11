What to watch on Wednesday: “The Quest” debuts on Disney Plus

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Erica and Geoff room with the Goldbergs due to a mold problem in their own home, but Beverly butts in with some marital advice after sensing something is amiss. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Survivor (CBS at 8) A contestant withdraws from the immunity challenge. The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Dean throws a party to try to seem cool for Keisa’s new boyfriend while Bill and Lillian are gone for the night.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Herrmann’s family friend seeks counsel on opening up a bar; Emma and Violet are at each other’s throats.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Ben, Darlene, Neville, Jackie, Aldo and Harris all realize they have similar news to break to each other.

Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Tom is in the middle of a professional courtship with a publisher who invites himself to the family brunch.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Maggie gets unlikely backing; Katherine weighs her past with Shanice and possible future with Greta.

Premieres

The Quest (Disney Plus) Eight teenagers compete in this part-fantasy, part-live action role-playing series — which originally aired for one season on ABC in 2014 — where they must restore balance to the fantastical world of Everealm.

42 Days of Darkness (Netflix) Based on a true story, a woman tries to find her missing sister in a small town in Chile.

Finale

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The eight weeks are up and the four couples in Boston must decide their future together or apart.

Special

Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Moon Knight (Disney Plus) A behind-the-scenes look at the recently concluded Season 1 of “Moon Knight.”

Movies

The Getaway King (Netflix) The biopic of Polish thief Zdzisław Najmrodzki, who was a folk hero for his elaborate escapes from various locales.

Our Father (Netflix) A documentary about the woman who discovered her myriad half-siblings after taking an at-home DNA test — and the fertility doctor who fathered them.

Returning

Brotherhood (Netflix) Season 2.

The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount Plus) Season 3.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Season 12.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jimmy Buffett, Florence and the Machine.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jean Smart, Hugh Dancy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dana Carvey, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jessica Biel, David Spade, Bastille.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ken Jeong, Paula Pell, Pup.

