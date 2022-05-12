What to watch on Thursday: Season 19 of ‘Top Chef’ continues on Bravo

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The contestants head to Galveston, Tex., to cook on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico; Season 18 finalist Shota Nakajima presents the first challenge to create a seafood tower. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Law & Order (NBC at 8) Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the death of a young socialite; Price and Maroun get too close to a murder trial.

Station 19 (ABC at 8) Vic and Theo intervene in a tussle between the parents of a transgender teen; Jack uncovers the truth about his childhood.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Missy speaks up for Georgie when the church continues to be nosy about his life; Sheldon gets caught up in the family drama.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:31) Al spends more time with Cindy to the detriment of his classwork; Riley is tired of hiding his relationship with Vanessa.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Link’s former patient ends up in the emergency room with his pregnant wife; Bailey mulls Nick’s offer.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Carisi’s only evidence in a case was found in a church confessional; Benson tries to mend ties with an old friend.

How We Roll (CBS at 9:01) Two new episodes air where Tom uncovers Archie’s secret and he invites an old bowling idol, who has fallen on hard times, to stay at his home.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) A threat is made on Stabler’s life, so the team tries harder to put Webb in jail.

Big Sky (ABC at 10:01) Jenny seeks Travis’s whereabouts; Scarlett turns to unlikely help to protect her daughter; Jag learns more about his dad.

Premieres

Maverix (Netflix) Australian motocross teens battle it out to win races and forge friendships in this kids’ drama series.

Savage Beauty (Netflix) This South African drama finds a shadowy woman who infiltrates the family behind a global beauty brand to expose their hidden secrets.

Movies

Killer Cheer Mom (Lifetime Movie at 8) A new girl at school tries to ingratiate herself by trying out for the cheerleading squad, but some of the other aspirants start vanishing and the girl’s stepmother may be to blame.

Returning

Hacks (HBO Max) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Post Malone, Howie Mandel, Arcade Fire.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Tapper, Beach House.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jerrod Carmichael, James Hong, the Black Keys.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Niecy Nash, Smashing Pumpkins.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Sedaris, Michael R. Jackson, a performance from “A Strange Loop.”

