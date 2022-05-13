What to watch on Friday: ‘The Kids in the Hall’ returns on Prime Video

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Red plays the long game by asking the team for help in taking down a bank that conducts commerce in the sky. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Charmed (CW at 8) Maggie is startled by a ghost from her past; Mel, Kaela and Dev track down the Unseen.

Come Dance With Me (CBS at 8) The parent-child pairs perform a routine based on a cherished family photo.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Entrepreneurs pitch their products involving cosmetics, water sports apparel, dog hydration and an easier way to drink while fishing.

20/20 (ABC at 9) A look at a Charlotte serial killer who knew each of the 10 victims he murdered from 1990 to 1994.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) An investigation into the killing of an Asheville, N.C., plastic surgeon and musician whose death was shrouded in mystery until an unlikely suspect came to light.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake and Amanda bond — to Alexis’s dismay; Jeff aligns with an unsavory character.

Premieres

The Kids in the Hall (Amazon Prime) The influential Canadian sketch comedy troupe returns with this eight-episode revival of their popular series.

Children Ruin Everything (The Roku Channel) A lighthearted Canadian sitcom about parents who try to balance raising kids and maintaining some semblance of the life they had before.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) The latest streaming series from David E. Kelley (“Anatomy of a Scandal”) is based on the Michael Connelly novels about a Los Angeles lawyer who works out of his Lincoln Town Car.

New Heights (Netflix) A business consultant inherits his father’s struggling farm in this intimate Swiss drama.

Miniseries

The Essex Serpent (Apple TV Plus) A Victorian-era drama, based on the book of the same name, about a widow (Claire Danes) who moves from London to a small village and contends with the mythical beast who inhabits the community; two of six episodes are available today.

Movies

A Baby at Any Cost (Lifetime Movie at 8) A surrogate mother for a young couple goes rogue and tries to keep the baby she carried — and seeks the husband and domesticity she craves.

Returning

Bling Empire (Netflix) Season 2.

Couples Therapy (Showtime at 8) Season 3.

Greatness Code (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Zoe Bakes (Discovery Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Millie Bobby Brown, Maury Povich, Snail Mail.

