What to watch this weekend: ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ debuts on HBO

(All times Eastern.) Would I Lie to You? (CW at 8:30) Guest panelists Karen Chee, Cole Escola, Kurt Fuller and Sarah Steele. Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Selena Gomez; Post Malone. Premieres Love & Marriage: DC (OWN at 9) Former Washington Commanders left tackle Chris Samuels and his wife, Monique (who controversially departed "The Real Housewives of Potomac"), are at the center of their own series set in D.C.

Movies

Revenge Best Served Chilled (Lifetime at 8) A woman tries to save her family’s restaurant from shuttering by training to become a sommelier and elevating the establishment’s prestige, but her classmates end up dead and she is framed for their murders.

Road Trip Romance (Hallmark at 8) Luck isn’t on a young woman’s side when she tries to venture out to her sister’s wedding, but she ends up with an unlikely travel companion: her old high school rival.

Sunday Listings

Riverdale (CW at 8) Archie prepares to take on Percival; Betty and Jughead team up; Veronica makes a discovery.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Callen falls for Katya’s use of a Sam deepfake to arrange a deal.

Barry (HBO at 10) Hank and Barry strike a deal to handle the Bolivian dilemma; Fuches returns from Chechnya; Sally’s show premieres; Gene tries to bolt out of town to protect himself and family.

Premieres

The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO at 9) Steven Moffat (“Sherlock”) adapts this 2003 novel about the married life between an artist (Rose Leslie, pictured) and a librarian (Theo James), whose union is constantly in flux because of a genetic disorder that hurtles him through various eras of their relationship and lives.

Conversations With Friends (Hulu) The team behind 2020′s “Normal People” tackles another adaptation of a Sally Rooney novel with her debut work about a complicated love quadrangle in Dublin.

Finales

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) Season 2 concludes with McCall risking everything to finally take down Mason Quinn; Delilah meets her mom’s ragtag crew.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer Nolan locks himself in for a week in a remote town with a young colleague who needs to learn the ropes.

Specials

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration (BritBox at 3) The 70th-anniversary celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne is aired on the streaming platform, featuring guests such as Helen Mirren and Tom Cruise.

2022 Billboard Music Awards (NBC at 8) The annual ceremony, hosted this year by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will include performances from Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and the controversial Morgan Wallen.

Movies

Fit to Kill (Lifetime at 8) A woman fulfills a lifelong dream to work as a fashion assistant, but her new boss’s kindness takes a turn and suspicions arise about the mysterious disappearance of assistants past.

