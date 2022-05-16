What to watch on Monday: The season finale of ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) JJ plans a party to ease the strife between Asher and Spencer; Olivia doesn’t trust her gut about an article. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) Daisy is at wits’ end with needy guests; a new crew member draws wandering eyes from Gary and Ashley feels threatened.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Tina reaches back out to her singing trio after acrimonious decades apart for an upcoming reunion concert, but it dawns on her why they split in the first place.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob, Abishola, Tayo and the family assist Dele in finding a new career path after he flames out in medicine, but he turns to an unlikely source for counsel.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone and Thea practice for a big meet; Damon navigates how much of his life to disclose to his mom.

Advertisement

NCIS (CBS at 9) A Navy reservist, who was also an investigative journalist, unexpectedly dies; Knight and Jimmy’s romance continues but is thrown for a loop by a botched organ transplant.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Part 2 of the reunion special.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Milius returns to the islands for a covert prisoner swap and asks Jane to escort him to the Philippines where the exchange will go down.

Premieres

Vampire in the Garden (Netflix) A Japanese anime series about a world that has been taken over by vampires, the human survivor who meets a vampire queen, and their quest to bring peace between their people.

Finales

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun (Freddie Highmore, pictured left) and Lea (Paige Spara) chart the next phase of their lives with the support of their friends and colleagues; Asher comes to an uneasy realization about the relationship with his father.

Advertisement

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The team answers calls from a wellness guru after his flock turns on him; Maddie, Eddie and May decide on their own professional futures.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Strand and company team up when one of their brethren is caught up in a building explosion; Owen thinks about the trauma 9/11 had on him; T.K., Carlos, Tommy and Julius figure out what they want to do next.

Movies

Independent Lens (PBS; check local listings) “Scenes from the Glittering World” chronicles three Indigenous students, of the isolated Diné community within the Navajo Nation reservation, and their teenage lives and coming of age.

Returning

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Season 10.

VH1 Couples Retreat (VH1 at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shakira, Michelle Dockery, T. Murph.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ciara, Jenna Dewan, Steven Rogers.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Miley Cyrus, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey.

GiftOutline Gift Article