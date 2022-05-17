What to watch on Tuesday: The season finale of ‘Mr. Mayor’ airs on NBC

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) The team looks into the multiple motives in the bakery shooting of a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) The reunion continues as the husbands enter the mix and reveal new secrets and incite more fissures between everyone.

Young Rock (NBC at 8) Rocky takes a new wrestling gig in Nashville but weighs it against another life decision; Ata and Miss Elizabeth go out for a night on the town.

The Chase (ABC at 9) Victoria Groce makes her debut as a chaser and takes on a magician, singer and juggler.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) The Pearsons gather to comfort Rebecca.

The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo at 9:30) A girls’ trip to the Hamptons leads to Lisa stirring up tension and a spat between Nicole and Alexia.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) A female con artist murders her latest victims after she posed as a personal trainer and she goes on the lam.

Who Do You Believe? (ABC at 10) The first part in the story of a mother and her two teenage daughters where one of the girls dies after a mysterious shotgun blast and puts the mother and surviving daughter at odds.

Finales

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8:30) Neil (Ted Danson, pictured left, with Mike Cabellon as Tommy) takes on Arpi in the televised mayoral recall debate; James discloses some news to Mikaela that detours their relationship.

Advertisement

The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad looks toward his future; Devon considers a career path in another city; Ian deals with a grim medical diagnosis.

Specials

Katt Williams: World War III (Netflix) The 50-year-old popular stand-up returns with a new hour-long special filmed in Las Vegas.

Miniseries

Black Gold (Paramount Plus) A three-part series, produced by Darren Aronofsky (“Mother!”), explores oil industry efforts to suppress information and knowledge that could have stemmed the effects climate change in favor of their bottom line.

Returning

The Future Diary (Netflix) Season 2.

Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Season 23.

Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network at 10) Season 4.

Welcome to Plathville (TLC at 10:06) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Jonas, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ella Mai.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ricky Gervais, Trombone Shorty.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hannah Einbinder, Lennon Parham, a performance by the cast of “Hadestown.”

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chelsea Handler, Martha Stewart, Allegra Hyde.

GiftOutline Gift Article