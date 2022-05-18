What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Masked Singer’ finale airs on Fox

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Dorit and PK deal with the fallout of their home invasion; Sutton and Crystal's friendship grows. Survivor (CBS at 8) The remaining six castaways vie for immunity, and one seems to be at odds with the others. Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Voight lies to Anna, his mole in drug sting, and it could upend the operation.

Premieres

Buy It or Build It (HGTV at 9) Texas twins Chris and Calvin LaMont help families find their ideal next home.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix) The stateside version of the Australian reality series chronicling the relationships and dating lives of people on the autism spectrum.

Lovestruck High (Amazon Prime) Fifteen singles from the United Kingdom get thrown into a U.S.-style high school situation and date around — as well as compete for $100,000.

Finales

The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The winners from the three qualifying rounds — Firefly, pictured, Ringmaster and Prince — compete in the final round to crown a Season 7 winner.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Adam is about to graduate and Beverly struggles with her future empty nest.

The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) The school year is over for the kids; Bill and Lillian ponder their careers; Dean and Keisa seek shelter from a storm.

Beyond the Edge (CBS at 9) The remaining celebrities reach the end of their journey to win the most money for their respective charity.

The Conners (ABC at 9) The three couples get ready for their shared wedding date, but miscommunication arises about their feelings about the whole situation.

Home Economics (ABC at 9:31) Connor’s ego balloons when he makes it his mission to go to space, so Tom has to keep him a little earthbound.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Maggie and Gary’s bond is tested; Rome puts it on the line for a student; Eddie learns Anna’s secret.

Miniseries

The Deep End (Freeform at 10) A four-part docuseries — that will also stream on Hulu — about the wellness/spiritual influencer Teal Swan who has been accused of effectively running a cult.

Movies

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix) A South Korean true-crime documentary exposing chat rooms that were hotbeds of sex crimes.

Returning

So You Think You Can Dance? (Fox at 9:01) Season 17.

Who Killed Sara? (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tim McGraw, Maisie Williams, Doechii.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Antony Blinken, Twice.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Cheryl Hines, Gang of Youths.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sheryl Crow, Rhea Seehorn.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sarah Silverman, Jeffrey Donovan, Sleaford Mods.

