What to watch on Thursday: ‘The G Word with Adam Conover’ debuts on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
Finales
Law & Order (NBC at 8) The city is thrown into turmoil litigating the murder of an off-duty detective; Cosgrove turns to Benson for help.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) Andy gets a witness for her trial; Carina and Maya work together on a tricky situation.
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon deals with puberty; Mary and George Sr. are on the job hunt.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:31) Riley reveals his relationship with Vanessa to Freddy; Cindy and Al reach an impasse in their relationship.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The team is surprised when a longtime victim sides with the defendant at trial.
How We Roll (CBS at 9:01) Two episodes air where Tom works his way through a big tournament, but on the heels of the event, Archie suffers a heart attack.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler reckons with the truth about his father and unwittingly compromises his position with the Brotherhood.
Big Sky (ABC at 10:01) Jenny goes all out to find Travis before it’s too late.
Specials
The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up (Netflix) Comedians including John Mulaney and Dave Chappelle honor their stand-up heroes including Richard Pryor and Joan Rivers.
Miniseries
The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix) Comedian Adam Conover (“Adam Ruins Everything,” pictured left with former president Barack Obama) stars in this six-episode docuseries — produced by the Obamas — that takes a deep dive into the inner workings of government.
Angelyne (Peacock) Emmy Rossum stars as the title, Los Angeles D-list celebrity who gained prominence in the 1980s for plastering her face on billboards around the city.
The Ipcress File (AMC Plus) A six-episode adaptation of the Cold War espionage novel and 1965 Michael Caine film of the same name.
Movies
A Perfect Pairing (Netflix) A Los Angeles wine executive wants to get an in with a client so she volunteers to work on an Australian sheep farm — where she also happens to be swooned by a local.
Returning
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Peacock) Season 3.
Legendary (HBO Max) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) JoJo Siwa, Rina Sawayama.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mike Myers, Minha Kim.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Milo Ventimiglia, Jessie Buckley, Franz Ferdinand.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jean Smart, Joshua Jackson, DNCE.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ricky Gervais, Emmy Rossum, Ashe.