What to watch on Thursday: ‘The G Word with Adam Conover’ debuts on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The remaining chefs try to stave off elimination by whipping up two dishes using the fish they caught that day. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Premiere The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix) A spinoff series — featuring the voice of comedian Nicole Byer — that picks up where “The Boss Baby: Family Business” left off.

Finales

Law & Order (NBC at 8) The city is thrown into turmoil litigating the murder of an off-duty detective; Cosgrove turns to Benson for help.

Station 19 (ABC at 8) Andy gets a witness for her trial; Carina and Maya work together on a tricky situation.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon deals with puberty; Mary and George Sr. are on the job hunt.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:31) Riley reveals his relationship with Vanessa to Freddy; Cindy and Al reach an impasse in their relationship.

Advertisement

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The team is surprised when a longtime victim sides with the defendant at trial.

How We Roll (CBS at 9:01) Two episodes air where Tom works his way through a big tournament, but on the heels of the event, Archie suffers a heart attack.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler reckons with the truth about his father and unwittingly compromises his position with the Brotherhood.

Big Sky (ABC at 10:01) Jenny goes all out to find Travis before it’s too late.

Specials

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up (Netflix) Comedians including John Mulaney and Dave Chappelle honor their stand-up heroes including Richard Pryor and Joan Rivers.

Miniseries

The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix) Comedian Adam Conover (“Adam Ruins Everything,” pictured left with former president Barack Obama) stars in this six-episode docuseries — produced by the Obamas — that takes a deep dive into the inner workings of government.

Advertisement

Angelyne (Peacock) Emmy Rossum stars as the title, Los Angeles D-list celebrity who gained prominence in the 1980s for plastering her face on billboards around the city.

The Ipcress File (AMC Plus) A six-episode adaptation of the Cold War espionage novel and 1965 Michael Caine film of the same name.

Movies

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix) A Los Angeles wine executive wants to get an in with a client so she volunteers to work on an Australian sheep farm — where she also happens to be swooned by a local.

Returning

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Peacock) Season 3.

Legendary (HBO Max) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) JoJo Siwa, Rina Sawayama.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mike Myers, Minha Kim.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Milo Ventimiglia, Jessie Buckley, Franz Ferdinand.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jean Smart, Joshua Jackson, DNCE.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ricky Gervais, Emmy Rossum, Ashe.

GiftOutline Gift Article