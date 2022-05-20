What to watch on Friday: 'Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ streams on Disney Plus

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) 20/20 (ABC at 9) An investigation into the home invasion and slaying of a couple by a killer who might be trying to cover the tracks of a double life. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) A closer look at the death of a Syracuse, N.Y. woman, who was believed to have slipped in the shower and died, but her two friends believe otherwise.

Premieres

Night Sky (Amazon Prime) Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons star in this sci-fi series as a couple who have been hiding a secret portal to a deserted planet in their backyard, and the young man who arrives one day who turns their lives upside down.

Now and Then (Apple TV Plus) A bilingual thriller starring Rosie Perez that follows a group of best friends across two timelines: one in which a weekend in college changes the courses of their lives and the second, 20 years later, in which the remaining friends are still dealing with the fallout.

Finale

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Kevin Hart sits in as a guest shark to hear pitches for health and fitness products; an online marketplace for athletes; and a plant-based food inspired by a fast-food classic.

Miniseries

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO at 8) This two-part documentary, directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, chronicles the life of the famed comedian George Carlin and features interviews from fellow stand-ups including Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld; the whole documentary is streaming now on HBO Max and part two airs Saturday at 8 p.m.

Movies

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney Plus) This hybrid animated/live-action film, directed by Akiva Schaffer (“Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping”), finds the titular chipmunks, Chip (right, voiced by John Mulaney) and Dale (voiced by Andy Samberg), reuniting to save their friend.

Advertisement

Jackass 4.5 (Netflix) All the scenes and outtakes left on the cutting room floor of “Jackass Forever” are put into a new presentation of the film.

The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Amazon Prime) A documentary about the influence of the Canadian improv quintet — with commentary from the likes of Mike Myers and Lorne Michaels — and a companion to the recently released revival season of the television series.

Stolen in Her Sleep (Lifetime Movie at 8) A woman’s new friend turns out to have their eyes on kidnapping her infant daughter.

Returning

Harriet the Spy (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Love, Death & Robots (Netflix) Season 3.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix) Season 4.

The New York Times Presents (FX on Hulu) Season 2.

Pause with Sam Jay (HBO at 11) Season 2.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount Plus) Season 7.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Fred Armisen, Chloë Sevigny, Maneskin.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Shaquille O’Neal, Sebastian Stan, Sharon Van Etten.

GiftOutline Gift Article