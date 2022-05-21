What to watch this weekend: The season finale of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Placeholder while article actions load

Would I Lie to You? (CW at 8:30) Guests include Adam Pally, Jill Kargman, Gizelle Bryant and Dave Hill. 48 Hours (CBS at 10) A deep dive into the case of Vincent Simmons, who served 44 years for the attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters. Finales Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Natasha Lyonne; Japanese Breakfast.

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO at 8) The final half of the documentary about the legendary comedian.

Miniseries

Planet Earth: Dynasties (BBC America at 8) A look at the reign of the puma in the animal kingdom as a mother and her cubs traverse the conditions in Patagonia.

Movies

Disappearance in Yellowstone (Lifetime at 8) A mother and daughter’s car breaks down in the national park, and after seeking help, the mother returns to find her daughter has vanished, and police believe she’s responsible.

Romance to the Rescue (Hallmark at 8) A woman wants to woo a man by flaunting off her show dog, but the issue is that she doesn’t even have a pet much less a competition-ready canine.

Sunday Listings

Gaslit (Starz at 8) Martha speaks up despite the marital complications that will ensue; the FBI’s investigation inches closer to a conclusion.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Tabitha and Archie team up to save the diner; Betty reveals her supernatural powers to Agent Drake.

I Love That For You (Showtime at 8:30) Patricia’s plan for a cancer charity fundraiser has Joanna on edge.

Finales

American Idol (ABC at 8) The final three compete to crown a winner along with performances from guests including Carrie Underwood and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Season 33 of the animated series concludes with Homer trying to teach Bart a lesson about respect accompanied by a magical, singing janitor.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) The Belchers read Tina’s erotic fan fiction and try to thwart her from going through with her plans.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) The search for Callen continues despite the persistent “deepfake” images that detour the team.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) The actor looks into Italian immigration’s effects on the cuisine’s migration to London.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The squad tries to stop a terrorist attack originating from a college chemistry lab that has been seized.

Movies

The Price of Perfection (Lifetime at 8) A widowed mother learns about the dark side of her cherished teenage daughter.

