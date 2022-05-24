What to watch on Tuesday: The series finale of “This is Us” on NBC

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo at 9) Still on vacation in the Hamptons, the women try to ease tensions with some therapeutic boxing, shopping and drinking. Mayans M.C. (FX at 10) M.C. makes their move on the Sons and EZ is caught in the middle. Premiere Yo! MTV Raps (Paramount Plus) This reboot of the pioneering hip-hop/rap series — hosted by DJ Diamond Kuts and rapper Conceited — begins streaming.

Finales

This Is Us (NBC at 9) The acclaimed drama ends its run as, pictured from left, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) try to come to terms with what lies ahead.

FBI (CBS at 8) The team deals with the discovery that a classmate of Jubal’s son is possibly behind a deadly robbery.

Young Rock (NBC at 8) A two-part season finale where Dwayne is sent to Memphis by the WWF to hone his in-ring abilities and the 2032 version of Johnson awaits election results.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) A private American jet is shot down over Poland and an investigation gets underway into the mysterious missing passenger on the flight.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The squad tries to end an oligarch’s reign of terror.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10:02) Bloom and his colleagues try to prepare for a major storm that’s threatening New York; Max and Helen finalize their wedding plans.

Special

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (Netflix) The creator of "The Office” debuts his second stand-up special with the streaming platform.

Miniseries

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders (Hulu) Actress Kristin Chenoweth leads this docuseries back to her hometown in Oklahoma to chronicle the story of the murder of three young girls — and the questions that still remain.

Sins of the Amish (Peacock) A group of women who have left the Plain community, alleging abuse and oppression, are highlighted in this look at the long-standing traditions of the Amish.

Movie

American Experience (PBS at 9) “Plague at Golden Gate” explores the bubonic plague outbreak at the turn of the 20th century in San Francisco’s Chinatown and the wave of anti-Asian sentiment that followed.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ewan McGregor, Annie Murphy, Jackie Fabulous.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jacinda Ardern, David Sedaris.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Patricia Arquette, Ben Schwartz, Ophira Eisenberg.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Parnell, Kwame Onwuachi, Ulf Mickael Wahlgren.

