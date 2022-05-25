What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ returns on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) The Flash (CW at 8) The Flash’s body begins to age rapidly after getting zapped by a shock wave. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Kyle launches her new store in the desert and invites the ladies; Sutton apologizes to Dorit for seeming to be uncaring about the home invasion.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky continues the quest to find Mia; Zhilan stumbles onto Russell Tan’s plan.

So You Think You Can Dance? (Fox at 9:01) The auditions continue with the second round of aspiring dancers.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) Two new episodes air tonight where one couple, who recently engaged, looks for a New York starter home, while the other weighs whether to buy a luxurious Michigan property or divert funds toward a ritzy wedding.

Finales

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Halstead and Asher bicker over a kidney transplant procedure; Marcel must make a choice when Blake is under the knife; Choi and Archer look after the son of the Med’s lawyer.

Survivor (CBS at 8) The final three compete to be crowned the winner of the 42nd season of the long-running reality series.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Casey returns to celebrate the big wedding in the company; Emma is stunned by what happens when she tries to replace Violet.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The crew makes one last push to nab Escano but deal with an unexpected explosion and their own limitations.

Specials

The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart (ABC at 8) The media personality flaunts some of her personal collection of home goods which she will put on sale.

The American Rescue Dog Show (ABC at 9) Comedian Rob Riggle and sports commentator Joe Tessitore host this canine competition special highlighting rescue mutts.

Movies

Larva Pendant (Netflix) Another entry in the goofy South Korean animated short film series about Red and Yellow, the farting friends.

Returning

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) Season 5.

Expedition Unknown (Discovery at 8) Season 11.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) Season 20.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jon Hamm, Jimmie Johnson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael Che, James Stavridis.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth MacFarlane, Jay Ellis, Def Leppard.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Miles Teller, Amanda Peet.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jennifer Connelly, Chloe Fineman, Danielle Ponder, Ulf Mickael Wahlgren.

