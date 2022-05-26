What to watch on Thursday: ‘Look at Me: XXXTentacion’ debuts on Hulu

Placeholder while article actions load

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The remaining six junior chefs take over the kitchen at a Los Angeles hotel. Rat in the Kitchen (TBS at 9) One of the six contestants sabotages the batch of waffles. Premiere My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix) A series of the popular animated franchise starring Pegasus leading the pony pack through Equestria.

Finales

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) In the two-hour season finale, the hospital seeks blood donations; Nick and Meredith team up to help a patient; Winston tries to make peace with his brother.

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The final four head to Tuscon to create dishes inspired by the Sonoran Desert to determine this season’s winner.

Welcome to Flatch (Fox at 9:01) Kelly gets tangled up in a wellness pyramid scheme while also being put in charge of the family Christmas celebration; Father Joe helps Shrub out.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull and his team take on one last case that changes their fate in the series finale of the long-running drama.

Special

Road to the Bee (Ion at 8) In anticipation of the National Spelling Bee, which begins Tuesday, a documentary narrated by LeVar Burton about some of the young contestants’ preparation.

Movies

Look at Me: XXXTentacion (Hulu) A documentary about Florida teen Jahseh Onfroy, who gained notoriety as rapper XXXTentacion before his fatal shooting in 2018.

Cheating for Your Life (Lifetime Movie at 8) A star student wants to know how some of her slacker classmates got great SAT scores, but uncovers an underground operation that puts her life in peril.

Returning

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E at 9) Season 3.

Alone (History Channel at 9) Season 9.

Kings of Pain (History Channel at 10:34) Season 2.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Netflix) The final part of Season 2.

Shaman King (Netflix) Season 4.

That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max) Season 2.

Tig n’ Seek (HBO Max) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Machine Gun Kelly, Harry Kane, Lainey Wilson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Beto O’Rourke, Hugh Dancy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rose Byrne, Sebastián Yatra.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Terry Crews, June Diane Raphael, Amos Lee.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jon Hamm, Julio Torres, a performance from the musical “Six,” Ulf Mickael Wahlgren.

