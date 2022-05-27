What to watch on Friday: ‘Stranger Things’ returns on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Charmed (CW at 8) The Unseen make their advance on taking over the magical realm and destroying the Charmed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Come Dance With Me (CBS at 8) The remaining seven pairs compete. Couples Therapy (Showtime at 8) Two new episodes air in which Josh makes a connection from his childhood to his relationship with Molly, and Yaya and Cyn reignite their passions.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network at 8) Guy heads to restaurants in Puerto Rico, Cleveland and Middleton, N.J.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake and Cristal face setbacks on opening their new venture; Fallon goes over the line to help out her business; Adam turns to Liam for help and funding.

Great Performances (PBS at 9) A peek at the Broadway return of “Company,” the musical from Stephen Sondheim, during the pandemic.

Premieres

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus) Two episodes begin streaming today — the remaining four will be released weekly — of the new Star Wars spinoff series featuring the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor reprises his role) in the years following the events of “Revenge of the Sith.”

Shoresy (Hulu) The character (played by Jared Keeso) from the popular Canadian television series “Letterkenny” gets his own six-episode show.

Finale

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Red and Cooper confront each other over their mutual enemy; the task force is compromised by a big secret.

Specials

Iain Stirling: Failing Upwards (Amazon Prime) A stand-up special from the Scottish comedian and narrator of the U.K.-reality series “Love Island.”

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage (ABC at 8) An hour-long celebration of AAPI month hosted by George Takei.

Movies

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) (Showtime at 9) A documentary chronicling the ongoing 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II directed by Roger Michell (“Notting Hill”) before he died in September 2021.

My Mom Made Me Do It (Lifetime Movie at 8) A daughter learns about her mother’s financial woes so she takes it upon herself to commit robberies with her bad-boy crush to pay off the debts.

Returning

Stranger Things (Netflix) Season 4.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV Plus) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Josh Charles, Bashir Salahuddin, OneRepublic.

