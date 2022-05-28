What to watch this weekend: ‘Young Rock’ concludes Season 2 on NBC

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Planet Earth: Dynasties (BBC America at 8) A rare drought in Amboseli, Kenya, forces an elephant family to fend for itself. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Transplant (NBC at 8) Bash tries to play it safe as his career hangs in the balance. Love & Marriage: DC (OWN at 9) Winter and Ashley squabble after an icy dinner; Erana and Jamie disagree on how to raise their sons.

Renovation Goldmine (HGTV at 10:01) Meg and Joe tinker with a Tudor-style home to make it more practical for a family.

Returning

Everything but the House (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Sunday Listings

Gaslit (Starz at 8) Frank Wills, the security guard who was fired after the Watergate break-in, deals with the limelight.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Archie and Tabitha undermine Percival by protecting his new workers; Betty’s dark past comes back to surprise her.

Advertisement

I Love That for You (Showtime at 8:30) Joanna urges Patricia to face her new reality; Jackie turns to an astrologer for counsel.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) The survivors are ready to get out of Dodge on a raft, but Alicia turns back to try to save one more person.

The First Lady (Showtime at 9:02) Eleanor tackles racism; Betty helps Jerry’s electoral efforts while dealing with addiction; Michelle ponders what she can do about gun violence.

Barry (HBO at 10) The police are back on Barry’s trail.

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime at 10) Faraday is confounded by Newton’s schematics for the machine and his inability to uncover new information brings everything to a crawl.

Finales

Young Rock (NBC at 8) A two-part season finale — originally scheduled to air on May 24 but preempted by breaking news — where Dwayne is sent to Memphis by the WWF to hone his in-ring abilities and the 2032 version of Johnson awaits election results.

Advertisement

Home Town Kickstart (HGTV at 8) A team builds a new community center to unite Minden, La.

Nomad with Carlton McCoy (CNN at 9) Two new episodes air as part of the Season 1 finale, in which McCoy travels to Toronto and Mississippi.

61st Street (AMC at 10:14) Franklin deals with adversity; Moses testifies in court and a verdict is reached.

Specials

National Memorial Day Concert 2022 (PBS at 8) Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise host with performances from artists such as Rhiannon Giddens and the National Symphony Orchestra.

GiftOutline Gift Article