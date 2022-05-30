What to watch on Monday: ‘Theodore Roosevelt’ premieres on History Channel

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Fan favorites return to compete in new supersize obstacles. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) The crew goes out on the town to celebrate another job well done, and Ashley plays coy about Gary and Scarlett’s romance. Don’t Forget the Lyrics! (Fox at 8) Contestants include a property manager from Lafayette, La., and a musical church minister from Avondale, Ariz.

BBQ Brawl (Food Network at 9) The contestants have to make barbecue with old-school methods.

Breeders (FX at 10) Ally tries to save the company and throw a birthday party for Ava. Paul gets passed over for a job and gets stuck in a professional rut.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? (HGTV at 10) Lil Jon and Anitra soup up a couple’s 1950s-era trailer in hopes of upgrading their camping trips.

Gentleman Jack (HBO at 10:05) Anne tries not to let the newspaper announcement about her sexuality faze her. Ann is distraught by her family conspiring with Captain Sutherland over the fate of the family’s estate.

Premiere

Origins of Hip-Hop (A&E at 10:01) Profiles of influential hip-hop artists begin with a look at Fat Joe, a Bronx-born Latino rapper.

Finale

We Own This City (HBO at 9) Jenkins finds out that his colleagues are cooperating with the task force investigation, and the scope of his misdeeds comes to light.

Specials

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) A posthumous stand-up special from the “Saturday Night Live” alum recorded before he died of complications from cancer in September.

Miniseries

Theodore Roosevelt (History Channel at 8) This two-night series based on historian Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” (Goodwin also executive-produced) stars Rufus Jones, pictured, in dramatizations of the 26th president.

Biography: Bobby Brown (A&E at 8) A look at the tumultuous life of R&B singer Bobby Brown. Two episodes air Monday.

The American Presidency With Bill Clinton (History Channel at 10:33) A series about the history of the executive office, hosted by former president Bill Clinton.

