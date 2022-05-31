What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Tom Swift’ premieres on the CW

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) 30 for 30 (ESPN at 8) “The Greatest Mixtape Ever” explores the ’90s culture of basketball played on street courts and playgrounds (also known as street ball) as encapsulated in the popular And1 Mixtape series. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Holey Moley (ABC at 8) Eight competitors do battle at King Parthur’s Court.

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Jordan and Jonathan suspect Lois and Clark are hiding something from them.

The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo at 9) Julia wakes up and needs medical attention; Adriana and Lisa’s beef may spoil Larsa’s jewelry launch; Nicole and Marysol squabble.

Frontline (PBS at 10) “Police on Trial” examines the Minneapolis Police Department following the murder of George Floyd by officer Derek Chauvin and the city’s quest for accountability.

Mayans M.C. (FX at 10) The Mayans throw down the gauntlet at SOA.

Premieres

Tom Swift (CW at 9) The “Nancy Drew” character Tom Swift (played by Tian Richards, pictured) gets his own series and tries to solve the mysterious disappearance of his father.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (A&E at 10:01) The singer’s new reality series finds him navigating sobriety, and the premiere involves walking his first daughter down the aisle.

Dancing With Myself (NBC at 10:01) Twelve contestants from across the country work with celebrities Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy to compete in six dance challenges performed in their own individual pods.

Finales

Biography: Bobby Brown (A&E at 8) The final two parts of the series shine a light on Brown’s ill-fated marriage with Whitney Houston and the evolution of his life until the present day.

Theodore Roosevelt (History at 8) The final part focuses on Roosevelt’s ascension to the presidency following President William McKinley’s assassination.

Specials

Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers (History at 10:33) A profile of the regiment of Black soldiers who patrolled the Western frontier following the Civil War.

Miniseries

Pistol (Hulu) A six-part miniseries, directed by Danny Boyle (“Sunshine”), takes a look at the hard and fast life of the legendary punk band the Sex Pistols — based on the 2017 memoir “Lonely Boy” by guitarist Steve Jones.

Returning

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Season 17.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Burr, Moses Ingram, Trixie Mattel, Shakey Graves.

