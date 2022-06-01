What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ premieres on Bravo

Placeholder while article actions load

Let's Make a Deal Primetime (CBS at 8) The classic game show, now hosted by comedian Wayne Brady, airs at night with new and past contestants who have a chance to compete for prizes including a cruise around the world.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) A check-in, five months after the finale, on where the Boston couples are now.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The audition round continues featuring three chefs who previously cooked in the junior version of the cooking competition series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Crystal airs her past and present grievances, including one that floors Kyle.

Buy It or Build It (HGTV at 9) A couple who live with parents are is eager to move out to start a family of their own.

Forged in Fire (History Channel at 9) The competing smiths try to craft Gaucho knives and progress to an ornate Argentine saber.

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food Network at 9) Guy’s sons, Hunter and Ryder, celebrate Father’s Day by pitting their pops in a special competition.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9:01) The third round of auditions for aspiring dancers begins.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) Two new episodes track a Kenyan woman looking to move her family to Fargo, N.D., and a Canadian couple looking for a second home in Southern California.

Premieres

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo at 9) The 11th city featured in the popular “Housewives” franchise lands in Dubai following six women, pictured from left, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan and Nina Ali.

Generation Drag (Discovery Plus) A reality series, produced by Tyra Banks, that chronicles five LGBTQ teens and their families as they prepare for Dragutante, a spin on an old society staple.

Specials

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel (Disney Plus) A documentary short for fans who might be unfamiliar with the superhero who gets her own show June 8.

South Park: The Streaming Wars (Paramount Plus) Cartman gets into a standoff with his mom while the town of South Park faces an existential threat.

Movies

My Dead Dad (HBO Max) A young slacker finds out his estranged father has died and has to take over managing a Los Angeles apartment complex filled with kooky characters who paint a different picture of the man who raised him.

Returning

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) The final episodes of Season 4.

