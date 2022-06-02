What to watch on Thursday: ‘Borgen’ returns for Season 4 on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) MasterChef (Fox at 8) Two new episodes of the junior edition air tonight where the chefs must filet fish, cook a salmon dish, re-create one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes, and tag-team with a WWE superstar. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Walker (CW at 8) Twyla helps the Rangers and gets even closer to Cordell; Stella is torn between Todd and Colton; Geri tries to patch things up with Denise.

Legacies (CW at 9) Alaric prepares everyone for what’s next; Hope bonds with Lizzie; Cleo begins to realize her powers and purpose; Landon jumps at an opportunity.

Rat in the Kitchen (TBS at 9) A no-label challenge presents a contestant who has tampered with the olives.

Windy City Rehab (HGTV at 9) Allison helps a friend remodel his condo while also working with a Greek vineyard to develop her own wine.

Specials

2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals (Ion at 8) The annual spelling competition moves to a new network — with host LeVar Burton — but stays at National Harbor in Maryland.

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 8) Adam Sandler; Boban Marjanovic.

Family Built (HGTV at 10) A blended family acclimates to life together in a new home but need to adjust the space to fit their lives.

Her Majesty the Queen: A Gayle King Special (CBS at 10) The television personality chats with Paul McCartney and author Tina Brown about Queen Elizabeth II.

Miniseries

The Book of Queer (Discovery Plus) A five-episode docuseries, with guest narrators including Leslie Jordan, chronicles notable and pioneering queer figures in history.

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC Plus) A critically acclaimed British comedy, starring Ben Whishaw (“Paddington 2”), about junior doctors working in the OB/GYN wing of a hospital; episodes air weekly.

Movies

Dying to Marry Him (Lifetime Movie at 8) A wedding planner, who was in a disfiguring car accident as a teen, has set her life goal to reclaim the true love of her childhood, even if it means eliminating his current bride-to-be.

Returning

Borgen (Netflix) The Danish political drama, starring Sidse Babett Knudsen, pictured, as Prime Minister Birgitte Nyborg, became an unlikely streaming sensation since ending its original run in 2013, so a fourth season (“Power & Glory”) returns with Nyborg as minister for foreign affairs.

The Croods: Family Tree (Hulu/Peacock) Season 3.

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) The former Fox show moves to the streaming platform with a new title.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Queen Latifah, Danny Ramirez, Pusha T.

GiftOutline Gift Article