What to watch on Friday: ‘Physical’ returns for season 2 on Apple TV Plus

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Charmed (CW at 8) The magical universe is entirely upended by an inciting event. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Come Dance With Me (CBS at 8) Six teams perform routines based on dream vacations, which leads to the competition’s first perfect score. 20/20 (ABC at 9:01) A Texas stepmother seems to be living an idyllic life but it’s a front for her checkered history.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 10) An 18-year-old Norfolk resident vanishes and investigators uncover a shocking betrayal in her midst.

Premieres

Guy’s All-American Road Trip (Food Network at 9) The Fieri family starts their tour of the nation with a dairy and chicken farm visit and a jet-boat expedition.

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Netflix) A Norwegian docuseries tracks a high-profile narcotics officer who was suspected of going rogue and the investigation into the full scope of his alleged crimes.

Advertisement

The Perfect Mother (Netflix) A mother tries to clear her daughter’s name in a homicide case but stumbles into troubling realities in this French drama.

Surviving Summer (Netflix) This Australian coming-of-age series follows a rebellious New York teen who gets expelled from school and sent to live in Australia where she ingratiates herself with local surf culture.

Trixie Motel (Discovery Plus) The popular drag queen Trixie Mattel uses her savings to fix up a rundown motel in Palm Springs, Calif.

Two Summers (Netflix) This Belgian thriller spans two timelines where a group of friends reunites for a holiday getaway decades after one of them survived sexual assault perpetrated by another.

Movies

Fire Island (Hulu) A group of friends, led by actor and writer Joel Kim Booster and “Saturday Night Live” featured player Bowen Yang, take on the titular vacation spot in this queer rom-com spin on “Pride and Prejudice.”

Here Kills the Bride (Lifetime Movie at 8) A woman is miffed to find her brother is marrying a girl he met in a strip club and digs into her past to find out what exactly is happening.

Advertisement

Interceptor (Netflix) An Army captain (Elsa Pataky, “Fast Five”) has to stop a crooked former colleague from launching a missile strike on her base.

White Elephant (AMC Plus) An action film, starring the likes of Bruce Willis and John Malkovich, about a mob enforcer who saves a cop who was the target of an assassination attempt by his ruthless boss.

Returning

Physical (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

The Boys (Prime Video) Season 3.

Floor Is Lava (Netflix) Season 2.

P-Valley (Starz at 9) Season 2.

GiftOutline Gift Article