What to watch this weekend: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 7 finale on AMC on Sunday

Transplant (NBC at 8) Bash worries about two patients in different countries; Bishop's newly set expectations for his department aren't well received. Would I Lie to You? (CW at 8:30) Guests include Brooke Shields, Sal Vulcano, Amber Ruffin and Ayad Akhtar. 48 Hours (CBS at 9) Two new investigations featuring a diary that implicated a Kennedy relative in the bludgeoning death of his neighbor, and a former ballerina and model who allegedly killed her husband.

Specials

Party at the Palace (ABC at 8) A concert performance honoring Queen Elizabeth II featuring performances from Elton John, Diana Ross and Rod Stewart.

Movies

Buried in Barstow (Lifetime at 8) A single mother is trying to live a peaceful life but her past as a contract killer comes back to haunt her.

Hidden Gems (Hallmark at 8) On the heels of her sister’s wedding, a woman loses her grandmother’s ring in the Hawaiian seas and hires a scuba diver, which leads to more than just the retrieval of jewelry.

Sunday Listings

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Kandi is feted for her Broadway play; Drew’s new business seems fishy to the other ladies; Sheree and Tyrone’s long-distance relationship is on the rocks.

The First Lady (Showtime at 9) Eleanor sways Franklin to accept Jewish refugees; Betty seeks new friends at home; Michelle speaks out on race.

Barry (HBO at 10) Did Barry survive his apparent poisoning?

Finale

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Madison (Kim Dickens, pictured) and Morgan find allies who present more problems than solutions in the Season 7 finale of the zombie thriller.

Specials

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 (MTV at 8) Vanessa Hudgens will host and Jack Black will be presented a lifetime Comedic Genius award.

Jurassic Park to Jurassic World: The Greatest Moments (NBC at 10) The cast of the upcoming “Jurassic World Dominion,” which includes current and past favorites, chat about their favorite memories of the saga.

Miniseries

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (CNN at 9) The first two episodes air of the four-part series (the final two come next Sunday) chronicling the 50th anniversary of Watergate.

Movies

Deadly Yoga Retreat (Lifetime at 8) A woman in a crumbling marriage sets off to Hawaii on an exclusive yoga retreat, but it turns out the host has brought people there as prey in a twisted game.

Returning

Battle on the Beach (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt (HGTV at 10:30) Season 29.

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network at 9) Season 15.

