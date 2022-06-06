What to watch on Monday: ‘Irma Vep’ premieres on HBO

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) Chef Marcos learns of devastating news before a dinner service, and the deck crew tries to avoid an emergency when the weather intensifies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 8) In back-to-back episodes, Howie Mandel makes over the home of his best friend and road manager, and Halle Berry surprises her fifth-grade teacher with a renovation.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! (Fox at 8) An exuberant contestant sings her way through hit songs.

BBQ Brawl (Food Network at 9) The teams compete to create the best dishes from various cuts of beef.

Breeders (FX at 10) Paul’s new boss forces him to make funding cuts, and Ally’s attempt to impress Ava falls flat.

Gentleman Jack (HBO at 10) Lister continues the plan for the Halifax hotel, despite Parker’s warnings. Captain Sutherland doesn’t like Lister’s growing presence in Ann’s life.

Advertisement

Weakest Link (NBC at 10) A judge, a soap maker and a chef are among the contestants vying for a chance to win up to $1 million.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? (HGTV at 10:05) Lil Jon and Anitra create an elaborate playroom for a family’s children.

Specials

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (Netflix) A showcase of stand-up comedians curated by the star of “F Is for Family.”

Miniseries

Irma Vep (HBO at 9) Critically acclaimed French director Olivier Assayas (“Personal Shopper”) adapts his 1996 film into an eight-episode series, with Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (pictured, “The Danish Girl”) taking on the main role.

Returning

Action Pack (Netflix) Season 2.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Season 14.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Season 4.

The Family Chantel (TLC at 8) Season 4.

In the Dark (CW at 9) Season 4.

Advertisement

People Magazine Investigates (ID at 9) Season 6.

Seeking Sister Wife (TLC at 10:04) Season 4.

Miz & Mrs (USA at 11) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Sandler, Ben Falcone, Nimesh Patel.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Tapper, Joel Kim Booster.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Andy Garcia, Betty Gilpin, Angel Olsen.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Juliette Lewis, Viggo Mortensen, Benson Boone.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Che, Kylie Minogue, Leila Mottley, Joe Russo.

GiftOutline Gift Article