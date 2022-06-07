What to watch on Tuesday: ‘That’s My Time With David Letterman’ debuts on Netflix

Placeholder while article actions load

America's Got Talent (NBC at 8) The second round of auditions begins with the return of the golden buzzer, which instantly whisks a contestant to the live voting rounds.

Holey Moley (ABC at 8) Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce guests as the Distractor; a contestant makes history as the first to clear the leap on the Trap-Tee-Zee.

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Clark and Lois debate how to track down Ally Allston in the Inverse World; John Henry stumbles on new information.

The Chase (ABC at 9) Victoria Groce returns as a chaser to square off with a professor, a chemical engineer and a debate coach.

The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo at 9) Lisa is struggling with home affairs, and Lenny is only making things more difficult; the single ladies try to have a night out but Larsa’s celebrity friend makes things awkward.

Tom Swift (CW at 9) Tom has to encroach on a family rival’s estate to uncover clues to find his father before also venturing into a mine with Zenzi to unearth a capsule piece.

Mayans M.C. (FX at 10) The M.C. tries to stake out a new partnership to reclaim their glory.

Who Do You Believe? (ABC at 10) A woman’s husband is murdered in bed the night of their anniversary and a bizarre series of he-said, she-said ensues between her and her son.

Dancing With Myself (NBC at 10:01) Some of the contestants this week include a grandma and a video game creator.

Origins of Hip-Hop (A&E at 10:01) The rapid-fire flow of Busta Rhymes is chronicled in the next entry of this docuseries.

Premieres

That’s My Time With David Letterman (Netflix) The former “Late Show” host continues his streaming programming with a focus on stand-up in which comedians (such as Rosebud Baker, pictured) perform a quick set before sitting down for an interview with Letterman.

Specials

TMZ Presents Johnny Vs. Amber: From Love to Hate (Fox at 9) The celebrity tabloid news outlet explores the saga of the recent court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Returning

All Rise (OWN at 8) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani, Marcus King.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tig Notaro, Dustin Nickerson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Adam Sandler, Post Malone, James Patterson, Joe Russo.

