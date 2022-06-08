What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Janes’ airs on HBO

Placeholder while article actions load

MasterChef (Fox at 8) There are only six spots left in the competition round and those auditioning must face contestants from the past.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Kyle and Garcelle try to take Sutton to task for past comments but Crystal remains mum on what was said.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) The smiths are tasked with crafting a steel knife and a historically triumphant sword.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky rallies everyone she knows to try to stop Russell Tan.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10:01) Two new episodes follow two Pennsylvania education professionals moving to Florida and a catering manager looking for her first home in Chicago.

Premieres

Baby Fever (Netflix) In this Danish comedy, a fertility specialist hatches a drunken plan to use her ex-boyfriend’s sperm to impregnate herself and somehow win him back.

Hungry for Answers (Discovery Plus) Cookbook author Caroline Randall Williams hosts this series that surveys America for the stories and influence of Black food history.

Ms. Marvel (Disney Plus) The first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the titular shape-shifting crusader.

Specials

Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night (ABC at 8) Chris Pratt.

Miniseries

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix) An investigative docuseries looking at the path to power of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Movies

The Janes (HBO at 9) A documentary about the Jane Collective, a network of Chicago-based activists who provided then-illegal abortions before the Roe v. Wade decision. Members of the Janes are pictured circa August 1972.

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (Netflix) A true-crime documentary about an August 1988 incident in Germany in which two armed bank robbers were in a standoff with police for 54 hours that ended in a firefight and three deaths.

Hustle (Netflix) Adam Sandler plays a down-on-his luck basketball scout whose fortunes are on the verge of changing with the discovery of an unheralded prospect from Spain.

Returning

Bargain Block (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Iman Vellani.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Miranda Lambert.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) President Biden, Jack Johnson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Annette Bening, Ewan McGregor, the Chainsmokers.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Desus & Mero, Jensen Ackles, Tove Lo, Joe Russo.

