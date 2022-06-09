What to watch on Thursday: ‘Queer as Folk’ revival airs on Peacock

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) MasterChef (Fox at 8) The three remaining junior contestants will create dishes inspired by their families for the final two spots in front of a live audience including their loved ones. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Walker (CW at 8) Cordell and James are stunned by what they’ve unearthed; Stella and August suffer a horrifying afternoon; Liam confronts Davidson.

Legacies (CW at 9) Ken takes on Hope’s challenge; Cleo seeks revenge; the team gets ready to fight; Landon is startled by unexpected visitors.

Rat in the Kitchen (TBS at 9) A vegetarian challenge drives all the competitors up the wall.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10) A single woman looks for her dream home in San Antonio that’s ready to go as is but a friend tries to convince her to put some work in.

Premieres

Queer as Folk (Peacock) A modern reimagining of the 1999 British series — not the early 2000s American adaptation that aired on Showtime — about a group of friends who are dealing with a tragedy that stretches from the United Kingdom to their home in New Orleans. CG, pictured above, plays Char.

Specials

Jan. 6 committee hearings (Various networks including ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS at 8) The first hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

MTV Unplugged (MTV at 9) Twenty One Pilots play some stripped-down versions of their songs.

Pride: To Be Seen (ABC at 10) Cara Delevingne hosts this entry in the “Soul of a Nation” series celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix) Billy Eichner hosts a showcase of LGBTQ+ comedy stars including Margaret Cho, Wanda Sykes and Tig Notaro.

Movies

Dr. Delirium & the Edgewood Experiments (Discovery Plus) A documentary about the U.S. Army’s experiments with chemical warfare on its own personnel at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland.

Your Boyfriend Is Mine (Lifetime Movie at 8) A man takes a job as a wealthy businesswoman’s live-in housekeeper but he and his girlfriend begin to realize that his new boss wants more than just his labor.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Michael R. Jackson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Demi Lovato, Jay Pharoah.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kurt Vile.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mark Owen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jeff Goldblum, D’Arcy Carden, Joe Russo.

