What to watch on Friday: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 airs on Netflix

Come Dance With Me (CBS at 8) Each team must create a unique superpower to help handle this week's difficult dance routine.

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel at 9) Zak Bagans and his team investigate a haunted mining town in Montana and confront a dark presence related to Sharon Tate's murder in Los Angeles.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 10) Years after an Oregon chef is murdered, his romance novelist wife pens a blog post titled “How to Murder Your Husband,” which takes the case in a new direction.

Premieres

First Kill (Netflix) This supernatural drama based on V.E. Schwab’s short story follows a vampire and a vampire hunter whose deadly attraction defies their birthrights; all eight episodes will air at once.

Lovely Little Farm (Apple TV Plus) Young farmers Jill and Jacky love and take care of all of their animals, including the talking ones.

Finale

Charmed (CW at 8) In the series finale, the power of three is tested against the Lost One as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Specials

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (Netlfix) Bob Saget’s friends and fellow comedians, including Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross and John Stamos, pay the stand-up comic and “Full House” actor tribute in this Netflix comedy special.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night (ABC at 8) Chris Evans; DeAndre Jordan, Khris Middleton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Malik Monk.

Movies

Trees of Peace (Netflix) Based on the true story of four women who formed an unbreakable bond while they are trapped and forced into hiding during the genocide in Rwanda.

Happily Never After (Lifetime Movie at 8) A wedding prize turns into a nightmare as a woman is plagued by her fiance’s dangerous and scheming ex, who will do anything to make sure he doesn’t get married.

Returning

Peaky Blinders Season 6, all six episodes will be aired.

For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Martin, Bryce Dallas Howard, the Weirdos featuring Martin.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jeff Bridges, Rupert Friend, Kem featuring Rick Ross.

