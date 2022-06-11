What to watch this weekend: ‘Barry’ Season 3 concludes on HBO

Placeholder while article actions load

(All times Eastern.) Planet Earth: Dynasties (BBC America at 8) Hyenas band together to survive in Zambia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Would I Lie to You? (CW at 8:30) Guests include Laura Benanti, Maulik Pancholy, Becky Ann Baker and Chris Gethard. Specials Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (Netflix) The comedian hosts a showcase of fellow stand-ups including Ron Funches and Lil Rel Howery to joke about their family lives and parenthood.

Movies

Caribbean Summer (Hallmark at 8) A woman heads out on a Caribbean vacation but realizes her accommodations are a scam until she runs into the real property owner — and finds more than a place to stay.

Dirty Little Secret (Lifetime at 8) A mother’s hoarding is a closely held secret, which vexes her daughter.

Sunday Listings

Riverdale (CW at 8) Betty plans a serial killer convention; Cheryl learns something new about Tony and Fangs; Archie and Tabitha upend Percival’s control of his workers.

Premieres

Becoming Elizabeth (Starz at 9) A period drama set in the days following the death of England’s King Henry VIII and his children, including the (spoiler alert) future Queen Elizabeth I, who are thrust into a power struggle for the throne.

Dark Winds (AMC at 9) A crime drama, based on the Leaphorn and Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman, set in the Navajo Nation.

Finale

Barry (HBO at 10) The walls are closing in on Barry Berkman (Bill Hader, pictured) as all of the people who want him dead are converging in the Season 3 finale.

Gaslit (Starz at 7:59) Martha tries to keep the family together; Dean and Mo look ahead to better days; G. Gordon Liddy sends Dean off with a gift.

Specials

75th annual Tony Awards (CBS at 8) Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosts the ceremony, this year at Radio City Music Hall, dedicated to theatrical performances.

Time 100: The World’s Most Influential People (ABC at 8) The magazine unveils its annual list of influential figures, hosted by Simu Liu.

Miniseries

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America (History Channel at 8) Profiles of the people behind some of the illicit activities of modern America including Jack Daniel and Adolphus Busch.

Movies

I Won’t Let You Go (Lifetime at 8) A woman hopes her husband will protect her from a stalker ex-boyfriend, but nothing seems to be keeping him at bay.

Returning

Evil (Paramount Plus) Season 3.

