What to watch on Monday: ‘Gentleman Jack’ finale airs on HBO

(All times Eastern.) American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Qualifying rounds continue in San Antonio; competitors must take on the daunting warped wall and the new piston plunge obstacle. Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Brandi starts a project to honor her late father, cheating accusations shake the group and Jen's awkward first kiss with her crush leaves her unsure if she wants to continue the romance.

Mysteries of the Unknown (Travel Channel at 8) This week’s mysteries include lines carved into the Peruvian desert, a bomber who targeted trains in the Northwest United States and the body of a centuries-old murder victim.

BBQ Brawl (Food Network at 9) Teams led by all-star chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Jet Tila must work with unconventional ingredients to create mouthwatering meals and showcase their grilling talents.

Breeders (FX at 10) Luke and Jacob have a complicated reunion as Ally and Paul seemingly reconcile, but Paul is enraged when Ava’s life-altering choices come to light.

Zoltan the Wolfman (Animal Planet at 10) Zoltan has only three days to prepare his animals for an Austrian wildlife documentary.

Premieres

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich (HGTV at 9) The stars help a pregnant veteran and her fiance make their home baby and family friendly, with an improved kitchen, living room and surprise nursery makeover.

Finale

Gentleman Jack (HBO at 10) Anne Lister and Ann Walker’s trip to London is full of tension as Lister, above, played by Suranne Jones, refuses to introduce Walker to her society friends. Trouble also continues as Captain Sutherland returns from Scotland plotting to destroy Lister’s reputation.

Specials

Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night (ABC at 8) Samuel L. Jackson.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Netflix) This raunchy stand-up special brings you jokes about the highs and lows of Pete Davidson’s past year as his friends Machine Gun Kelly, Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus join him onstage.

Returning

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Netflix) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Halsey, Larry Wilmore, Muna.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bryan Cranston, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kevin Bacon, Mike Epps, Ben Harper.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Rufus Wainwright.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Christine Baranski, Matthew Goode, Jewel, Jordyn Blakely.

